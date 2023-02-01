With its low head dam at Otter Creek, Markle Mill is listed among Indiana’s “dam dangerous” sites.
The dam is now slated for removal, likely by September. It’s a project estimated to cost $219,000, but the cost could be largely covered by federal and state funds.
A public meeting to provide information on and discussion of the full removal of the Markle Mill Dam from Otter Creek at Markle Mill Park is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Vigo County Council Chambers, 127 Oak St.
The meeting is hosted by the Vigo County Board of Commissioners and Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the National Fish Passage Program and Ecosystems Connections Institute.
“The Vigo County Board of Commissioners owns the [8-acre] property” that includes Markle Mill Park at 4905 N. Mill Dam Road, said Commissioner Chris Switzer.
In August 2021, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources notified the county it must have insurance with a general aggregate limit of not less than $1 million to cover claims from injuries and death that a low head dam may cause.
“Because of the deaths there in the past and the injuries, and the shape that the dam is in, the Indiana [Department of Natural Resources] basically told us that this dam is no longer insurable and our insurance this year said the same thing,” Switzer said. “It is a huge liability for the county.
“We have always had signage saying don’t walk on the dam and now we have put chains up and other signs, but people are still walking across there,” Switzer said of the dam, “so as long as the liability is there and people don’t read or adhere to what we are saying, we have to tear that dam out.
“You will see people at times, when the water if flowing over the dam incredibly fast, are standing in the middle of that creek and this is the concern we have from a liability standpoint. We don’t want anyone getting hurt,” Switzer said.
As a result of multiple deaths at low-head dams in Indiana in 2014 and 2015, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security in 2017 created a public awareness project known as “Dam Dangerous” to educate the public about the dangers of low-head dams, including Markle Mill.
In June 2010, Vigo County recorded its own such fatality.
Twenty-one-year-old Tyler E. Jackson was swept over the Markle Mill Dam after entering the water just a few yards south of the dam. The creek was filled to bank level with fast-flowing water fed by recent heavy rains. It was the first drowning at the dam site since becoming a county park in 1999.
A study on the dam has been completed by Jerry Sweeten of Ecosystems Connections Institute of Denver, Indiana. Sweeten is a professor emeritus of biology and environmental studies at Manchester University.
“Antiquated dams like the Markle Mill Dam are ecologically disruptive, are major fish passage barriers, and negatively affect mussel populations,” according to the Ecosystems study.
“These dams also result in a cascade of negative ecological effects including instream habitat fragmentation and stream hydrologic processes. Additionally, this obsolete dam poses a serious and dangerous threat to human safety especially since it is near an urban population center.”
“The Markle Mill Dam is the only fish barrier in Otter Creek mainstem,” the study states.
The dam was originally built as a wood crib dam in 1817, but it was reconstructed using concrete in 1910. The dam is 215 feet long, 9-feet tall and 3 feet wide at the top. The foundation of the dam is estimated to be 8-feet wide.
“Removal of the Markle Mill Dam will reconnect 184 stream miles and reconnect the entire mainstem. While this dam has significant historic value, it is also a major fish passage barrier in Otter Creek, a dangerous dam to recreational users of the stream, and the structural integrity of the dam is acutely compromised,” the study states.
Documentation at previous dam removals, such as in the Eel River basin and Indian Creek, show documented positive impacts on instream habitat and fish passage, the study states.
“In every case, stream development is restored once the dam is removed, and the pool is drained. We have documented an increase in smallmouth bass nests after dams were removed and improved sport fishing that is counter to the prevailing thoughts of most fisherpeople. In short, the ecological lift from removing low-head dams is consistent from our assessment protocols,” the study states.
Adam Grossman, superintendent of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department, said funding from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife’s Fish Passage Program helped pay for the study and will help with removal.
That federal program works with communities on a voluntary basis to restore rivers and conserve aquatic resources by removing or bypassing barriers.
“The number one concern is public safety,” Grossman said. “We have talked about [the dam] for years, even if it can be rehabilitated. But once the DNR since talked about imminent failure,” the issue turned to liability, Grossman said.
“People can still watch the creek go by and fish and there will still be archaeological remnants of what was there,” Grossman said. “The danger aspect of it will be gone. No matter how many signs you put up, people are always swimming it in and walking across it and that is worrisome.”
Pending funding, the dam could be removed in September, “as the driest month of the year, the dam would be easier to remove,” he said.
With the grants, the county would pay less than $30,000 of the dam removal cost estimated at $219,000.
The breakdown includes $109,500 federal funds through the National Fish Passage Program; $80,000 for a Lake and River Enhancement grant filed Jan. 12 with the state DNR’s Fish and Wildlife agency; and $29,500 from Vigo County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.