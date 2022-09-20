Vigo County Commissioners authorized St. Mary-of-the-Woods College’s submission of a historical preservation grant application to the Community of Rural Affairs on Tuesday, which should give the school $500,000 toward a projected $612,112 renovation of its Conservatory of Music building.
It also absorbed a presentation by Thrive West Central Executive Director Ryan Keller on an economic recovery plan to bounce back from the pandemic, called Resilient.
Commissioner Chris Switzer was unable to attend, as he was in South Bend for a conference.
Representing St. Mary-of-the-Woods, grant administrator Kristy Jerrel said that generally, a 10% local match is required to obtain a grant, but in this case, the college is contributing 18%, or $112,112, including $83,015 from SMWC’s checking account.
Commissioner Brendan Kearns called the grant “a big deal. We can sponsor up to five of these in a period. The sponsorship allows the state to provide the funding through us so we basically cut the checks for the project. We carry some responsibility, but it’s not taxpayer responsibility. We’re happy to help out the college, for sure.”
Kearns also appreciated Thrive West Central’s presentation.
“We’ve learned that the best way to get things accomplished is with regions, to see where our shortfalls are around us or, where other counties are excelling around us, how they can help us and work collaboratively,” he said.
“Thrive has done a good job putting this program together to show us how partnership does work. One of the concerns I’ve had is with mental health care and Thrive has done a good job showing us how we can improve this service.”
He added that the money the county puts into Thrive more than pays for itself: “Our rate of return is massive on what they do.”
“The return on investment is usually millions in resources back to the county,” agreed Thrive’s Keller.
Keller said his presentation to County Commissioners was the first of a series Thrive will offer to communities throughout the area until the end of the year.
“There’s a core group of us here that’s going to be going out — we’re going to be hitting all the commissioner meetings, all the council meetings and some select town and city meetings,” he said.
“We’ll provide general education and work with groups that say, ‘Our greatest need is how to create an age-friendly place for people to live.’ We’ll say, ‘OK — here is the whole list of services that we know are available.’
“We’ll walk them through funding and who their community partners should be,” he added. “We’ll be a trusted resource for them for years to come.”
The Resilient study was an eye-opener, Keller said.
“There’s a lot of fascinating tidbits of knowledge about the overall need,” he said, noting that the area is found wanting compared to elsewhere in Indiana in terms of childcare state and federal funding.
Commissioners also discussed the dire need for funding for repairs on a number of aging bridges in the county, including $230,000 needed to repair one on N. 13th St. which was initially improperly constructed.
