Vigo County Commissioners on Tuesday approved Milestone Contractors South, formerly Wabash Valley Asphalt, for road work through a state Community Crossing grant.
The company, the only firm to submit a proposal last week, bid more than $1.06 million, just over the county engineer’s estimate of $1.025 million. County Engineer/Highway Director Larry Robbins told commissioners the bid was acceptable for the work.
Portions of Haythorne, Bono, Woodsmall, Feree and Edlridge roads are to be repaired. Robbins said once the Indiana Department of Transportation approves the work, likely within a week, construction work can start.
In other business, Commissioner President Mike Morris was appointed by the Board of Commissioners to fill a vacancy on the Terre Haute Regional Airport’s board of directors.
Morris will replace Rachel Leslie, whose board term expired July 30.
