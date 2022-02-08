Vigo County Commissioners are taking measures to help fund demolition of the old Pimento School after fire Monday destroyed the vacant building about seven miles south of Terre Haute.
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer told the Vigo County Council on Tuesday that commissioners estimate it will cost $20,000 to $25,000 to demolish and haul debris to Republic Services Sycamore Ridge Landfill in Pimento. The funds would come from the county's building inspection department budget.
Demolition and cleanup began Tuesday.
Switzer told the council a non-profit organization formed, with the aid of the Indiana Historical Society, to discover ways to preserve the structure went defunct in 2015.
"There was some discrepancies on who owns the property, whether it is [the former non-profit], the Indiana Historical Society or Vigo County. Basically what the Historical Society told us, if we knock the building down and haul the debris away, we will end up with about 5 acres in Vigo County's name. That is where we are at right now," Switzer said.
The Council acted on two agenda items. It approved:
• New Goshen Fire Protection District use of a debt service fund to purchase a new $340,000 fire tanker. A 30-day objection period now starts. If no taxpayers file objections, final action goes before the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.
• $75,000 for the Vigo County Health Department for contract employees working on the county’s COVID-19 response. Those employees are contracted from Jan. 1 to June 30.
In a public discussion period. Kevin Southwood, a North Terre Haute resident, asked if the council could implement "a five year plan" to not tax new improvements on homes, such as adding a roof, a deck or even a pool.
The idea is to entice residents of North Terre Haute to improve their properties.
Councilman Todd Thacker said he would research the idea, to see if can be accomplished under state law, but it would have to apply countywide, not just in North Terre Haute.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
