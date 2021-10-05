Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.