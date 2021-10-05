Vigo County employees could receive a 5% across-the-board salary increase next year under a proposed 2022 county budget, which includes additional stipends for clothing allowances and job incentives.
That measure will cost the county $1,762,112, said County Auditor Jim Bramble.
However, the proposal recommended by the County Council’s budget committee immediately brought a discussion for alternatives during the council’s discussion-only meeting Tuesday.
Councilman Travis Norris suggests the county give a lower percentage wage increase, then provide stipends of $1,000 yet this year and perhaps other stipends in 2022, as the county has yet to have a new employee compensation study done.
“I think doing a (stipend) payment yet this year and one or two next year would be taking care of our employees ... with the idea that once we get done with the (job) classification study, there would most likely be an increase...,” Norris said, adding he does not support a 5% wage increase until a new employee compensation study is completed, as that would help avoid any future funding deficits.
Councilwoman Brenda Wilson suggested the stipends can be funded through the county’s remaining share of CARES Act funds distributed last year. The county has just over $2.1 million in those funds remaining.
Council President Aaron Loudermilk, who said the proposed budget “has some hefty increases for sure,” especially for elected officials, said he would also prefer a lower percentage wage increase and giving employees a stipend.
Councilwoman Vicki Weger does not support the stipend alternative. She chaired the three-member budget committee, which included Councilwoman Marie Theisz and Councilman R. Todd Thacker.
“This is the time for us to make the pay increase because we have the money,” Weger said, referring to the proposed budget that cuts the county’s operating balance, which acts as a reserve.
Bramble said the budget reduces the county’s operating balance by about $5 million, saying he thinks the county’s levy fund reserves are too high. The proposed 2022 budget reduces those reserves to about $20 million from about $25 million. Bramble said the county has funds to support the 5% wage increase.
Weger added that “when you give people a raise that goes into their paycheck year around.”
She said “a stipend is a way not to give somebody a raise. It is a little bit of a boss’s trick ...” adding she thinks the county should give a 5% wage now and then provider whatever raises a new compensation study suggests. “That would be a reasonable thing to do,” Weger said.
Theisz said as an educator, she has received stipends, “which are nice as you get money right away, but when it comes to retirement, it is hard,” she said. “I want to make sure we have a percentage (salary) increase ... and that we don’t go down that path of not having a percentage increase.”
Thacker said any changes would negatively impact the county’s bottom line number in the proposed budget, which is only $485,000 more than last year. He suggested if changes are made, the council work through changes on the rest of the budget.
Thacker said the committee used the same method as a county job classification study in 2015 to determine elected official salaries, comparing them to other similar counties.
The county’s proposed 2022 budget is $71,517,484, up from $71,032,398 in 2021, a difference of just over $485,000. The budget also shifts about 2.35% of funding from local income taxes to the county’s general fund, supported from property taxes.
In the 5% proposal, clothing stipends are slated to increase for 41 merit deputy sheriffs to $2,150 per year from $1,650 (a $500 increase); 30 reserve deputies and nine building security officers would have clothing stipends increased to $1,675 per year, up from $1,250 (a $425 increase).
The budget proposal includes funding to hire one new building security officer, one new deputy auditor, one new deputy prosecutor and one new legal secretary for the prosecutor’s office.
In job incentives, for the county’s 68 current jailers and 26 dispatchers in the county’s E911 center, each are to receive $1,500 stipends, which is distributed at $500 for every four months they remain on the job. The incentives are aimed to help reduce a high employee turnover rate.
In the county parks department, in addition to the salary increase, 10 park maintenance workers will increase work hours from 35 hours per week to 40 hours per week, giving the employees more hours to earn a higher salary. Also, two park maintenance supervisors will receive an additional $2,700.
For the first time, the county proposes to have a sliding pay scale for elected officials. Vigo County was among three counties remaining in the state (out of 92 counties statewide) that did not use a sliding scale to pay elected officials, Bramble said.
Under the proposed 5% salary increase, salaries for elected officials next year are:
• County clerk and county auditor, $68,540.
• County assessor, $66,540
• County commissioners, $65,579
• Harrison Township assessor, $64,040.
• County coroner (a physician), recorder, surveyor and treasurer, $61,540.
• Vigo County Council members, $15,522.
The council is slated to vote on the proposed 2021 budget at its Oct. 12 meeting.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
