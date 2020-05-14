County Council races highlight Vermillion's primary ballot

Vermillion County voters will have a handful of races to consider for the June 2 Republican and Democrat primary elections.
The county’s primary election is highlighted by a pair of races for Vermillion County Council at-large seats.
On the Republican ballot, five candidates are contending for three spots on the fall ballot. They are Martin Brown, incumbent Ashley Ave James, Kelly Summerville, Eddie L. Thompson and Cole West.
The balance of contested county-wide races reside on the Democrat ballot.
Democrat council incumbents John Michael F. Major and Robert (Bob) Spence face at-large challenges from Henry L. Antonini, Bob Burkett, Kim H. Hawkins and Jamie Lynn Wyres.
In the Democratic race for county treasurer, Stephanie Simpson squares off with Lori Swinford. Incumbent Republican Florinda A. Pruitt is unopposed.
A trio of Democrats are running for county coroner: Shelby L. Clarkston, Christohper Laws and Clay N. Mack. They are vying for the right to face unopposed Republican John Wheat in the fall general election.
Roger P. Lewis is running against incumbent Timothy J. Wilson in the Democrat race for District Three County Commissioner. RJ Dunavan is running unopposed on the Republican ticket.
Unopposed races
Democrat incumbent Clerk Amy (Walters) Griffin is running unopposed for re-election. No Republican filed to run for the office.
Democrat incumbent Auditor Amy L. Tolbert is running unopposed for re-election. Republican Brenda Furry is also running unopposed.
Democrat incumbent Surveyor Jared Dreher is running unopposed for re-election. Republican Britton L. Luther is also running unopposed.
Democrat Stephen D. Thompson is running unopposed in his bid for District One County Commissioner. No Republican filed to run for the office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.