County Council OKs one pay reclassification in health department

Following a review from a Muncie-based management consulting firm, the Vigo County Council unanimously voted to increase the salary of an environmental health supervisor who was making the same pay as employees being supervised.
The council previously in May tabled the salary increase request pending a salary review from Waggoner Irwin Scheele, a Muncie-based management consulting firm that helped establish a salary scale for the county in 2015, as well as have a fair market analysis done by the county's human resource department.
In a memo to the County Council, the company said the environmental health specialist, along with food and environmental health specialist, were combined within the department in 2018. The company recommended one job classification, but the Council reclassified it as another, and that resulted in the position being paid at the same level as the supervisor.
The health department then sought to have the supervisory position pay increased. The council voted 6-0 to make the the position's pay $48,900 a year, up from $44,090. The council also voted to make the salary increase retroactive to Jan. 1.
The pay increase raised the the issue of salaries again, as the Vigo County Clerk's office is seeking to make deputy clerks’ base pay, currently at $17.39 per hour for 23 positions, increased to $20.65 an hour; assistant supervisors now $18.73 per hour increased to $21.34; and supervisors now at $20.65 per hour, increased to $22.02 per hour. Another employee would remain “grandfathered” in at $23.46 per hour.
Under the proposal, the county would pay $7,231 per person additionally for salary and benefits for the 23 base employees, costing the county about $166,313 in additional annual costs.
Councilwoman Brenda Wilson said that having worked in the county courts she knows "that the clerks are everywhere and have to know so much and I think things have change dramatically since we did this (salary) review."
Wilson said requests for job descriptions must be as thorough when submitted for review. "I have confidence in WIS (Waggoner Irwin Scheele) procedures," she said.
Councilwoman Vicki Weger suggested the county council seek other management consultants instead of using WIS.
"They are not the only company that does that sort of thing. I think employees of Vigo County feel like we should get other bids from companies who would do (salary studies)," Weger said. "I think they (employees) feel like they have been beaten up pretty badly by WIS, quite honestly," Weger said. "I don't have a lot of faith in them myself. I feel like these people (county employees) have been underpaid for years and years and years. We have to address this."
Councilwoman Marie Theisz said the county has to "have some sort of system to keep things consistent and fair. Through that process, we just did that with the health department request. I don't know the process if we were to do what Councilwoman Weger" suggested. " ... That is beyond what I know, but I think we have to have a process to keep things consistent," she said.
Councilman David Thompson asked if job descriptions for the county clerks office have been sent to WIS. Council Administrator Kylissa Miller said the forms were not signed by employees as required and were not sent. Thompson urged the forms be signed and sent.
The council voted 6-0 to table the clerk salary issue.
In other business, the council approved $15,000 for a return of a fugitives budget line item in the county prosecutor's office
Additionally, the council approved $50,000 for the prosecutor's office, with $30,000 of that for the county’s seized-asset budget to pay for overtime for investigations by the Vigo County Drug Task Force and $20,000 to be used as buy money for controlled purchases of drugs during investigations.
The council also reviewed 19 property tax abatements and approved all but two companies as being in substantial compliance.
The council found personal property and real property tax abatements from Thyssenkrupp Presta North America LLC to not be in substantial compliance. The council also found the same for Taghleef Industries Inc. on a personal property tax abatement.
Wilson stated Thyssenkrupp Presta estimated it would have 80 employees from a 2013 tax abatement but has 23 actual employees. The company also estimated salaries at more than $2.3 million, but are more than $1.65 million. Wilson moved to have the company found in noncompliance. That council voted 6-0 in agreement.
For Taghleef, the company had estimated 450 workers, but has 400 workers from a 2010 tax abatement. The council again voted 6-0 to find noncompliance.
With the finding, the council will hold a hearing at its Aug. 3 session and ask company representatives about the differences. The council could then vote to find the companies in compliance on abatements or uphold its noncompliance finding.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.