The Vigo County Council's annual budget committee Monday gave a favorable recommendation to sell 3.68 acres of land to Hydrite Chemical Co.

The land at 2200 S. 13th St. was part of a negotiated sale between the company and the Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association. However, the deed to that property contained a clause that if the property was no longer used for the quarter midget race association, it reverts back to the Vigo County Board of Commissioners, said County Attorney Michael Wright.

Wright told the committee Hydrite has conducted a Phase 1 environmental study and received a "comfort letter" from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management on the property. However, the letter came more than a year after the study and state law requires the letter to be within one year of the environmental study.

The company is working to again acquire a state "comfort letter," Wright said.

The property will require "more than a couple hundred thousand dollars of remediation that needs to be done before it can be used," Wright said, which will be done by Hydrite. The company plans to construct a new personnel/office building on the site, Wright said.

"Their willingness to construct a new facility shows" that Hydrite Chemcial has "plans to stay in our community and pay new taxes" to the county, said Councilwoman Vikie Weger, who moved for a favorable recommendation, seconded by Councilman Chris Switzer. Councilman Jim Mann, the committee chair, concurred. The meeting was broadcast on YouTube.

In other business, the committee voted 3-0 for a favorable recommendation to allow commissioners to appraise land near the Vigo County Juvenile Center for a potential eminent domain acquisition. The land includes a 1,734-square-foot area and a 6,105-square-foot area.

The issue arose when a hotel owner adjacent to the juvenile center sought to install a fence to keep people from the juvenile center from parking on the hotel property. However, in a review of the property boundary, Wright told the committee a revised entryway to make the juvenile center more secure would result in a fence going directly in front of the new entryway.

Wright said the county for the past year has attempted to negotiate to obtain the property. Wright said the approval would be the first move toward an eminent domain acquisition of the property. However, Wright said he hopes the county can still first negotiate a purchase.

Both measures next go before the Vigo County Council on Tuesday (May 19).

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.