Once considered for use in an outdoor music venue, a dilapidated former International Paper shipping/warehouse building has become an eyesore, one that Vigo County Commissioners are hoping to remove.
“The building is in terrible shape, it is dilapidated and is an eyesore. There are a lot of homeless folks going in and out of there causing problems for [the outdoor amphitheater] The Mill,” said Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer.
“The roof is bad and there is no fire suppression system. It has caught fire a couple of times,” Switzer said.
“It is not uncommon to drive by there at night and see a small fire inside the building because someone is staying in there. Just for safety concerns and to remove an eyesore and clean up the property in general, we want to get rid of that building,” he said.
Commissioners earlier this week began seeking bids to remove the building. The bids are due Feb. 17. Commissioners will open the bids on Feb. 21 during a weekly meeting.
“We will take those under advisement,” Switzer said. “I will then start to reach out to the Vigo County Council to see their appetite if they are interested because we will have to ask for an appropriation, most likely to come out of the [Economic Development Income Tax] fund,” he said.
The shipping/warehouse building once was part of International Paper, which shut down its Terre Haute mill in 2007.
Vigo County purchased 65 acres of the former paper property at 2401 Prairieton Road in December 2016 for $600,000 from Powerdyne Terre Haute Holdings LLC after a failed project to convert sewage into biodiesel.
