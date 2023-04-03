Country music star Chris Young will play at the The Mill on Sept. 2, with tickets going on sale 10 a.m. April 7.
Tickets prices are $125 for VIP Standing Pit, $75 for VIP (seats allowed) and $45 for GA (seats allowed).
For more information about this and other shows at The Mill, visit TheMillTerreHaute.com.
"Multi-platinum global entertainer Chris Young has accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, over 5 Billion on-demand streams, 13 career No. 1 singles, 24 R.I.A.A. certified projects and numerous ACM, AMA, CMA and Grammy nominations" and other awards, according to a news release announcing the performance.
"These accomplishments and more landed the RCA Records Nashville artist among Billboard’s top country artists of the decade."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.