A Vigo County budget adjustment committee has unanimously voted to give a favorable recommendation to paying $766,100 for 24 correctional officers at the Vigo County Jail.
The recommendation goes to the full Vigo County Council at its Nov. 12 meeting.
A salary ordinance was passed in late 2018, “which was past budget time, so the new people were authorized by salary ordinance, but the funding was not done until this year,” Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble told the committee.
“So they [the sheriff’s department] have used existing appropriations in last year’s budget, which was not enough to cover all the new” positions, Bramble said late last week.
The funding is the projected expenditure for 2020. The council funded an additional three correctional officers in the 2019 budget, bringing the total to 27 new jailers. Sheriff John Plasse said the county currently has 64 jailers.
The committee also recommended $10,765 for benefits and payroll for the sheriff’s department to cover payouts on retirement and vacations.
In other business:
• The committee recommended approval of $627,901 for the Vigo County Highway Department. It is what is remaining from a 2015 state special distribution of income tax, which required 75 percent go to road repair and 25 percent for other uses. The department has committed $372,861 of that for paving of various project, leaving just over $255,000. Councilwoman Lisa Spence-Bunnett questioned if that remaining money could be better used on some other project, instead of roads. Commissioner President Brad Anderson said commissioners would like the funds to go to road repair. The recommendation passed 2-1, with Spence-Bunnett opposing.
• Approved a recommendation for $13,407 to cover overtime expenses to the county information technology department for combating a malware attack in July.
• Approved recommendation to transfer $6,000 from animal control supplies and office supplies to contractual services to finish installation of lights, radio and sirens on county sheriff patrol vehicles. The sheriff department this year purchased 21 new Dodge Durango vehicles for road patrol.
“We have used [jail] commissary money to pay over $150,000 in equipment for the vehicles and some of the install as well. We try to do that to not burden the council with more money on the vehicles, as we did get a significant amount,” Sheriff Plasse told the committee.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
