The Terre Haute City Council on Thursday approved rezoning parcels of land amounting for 49 acres on East Margaret Drive off Indiana 46 to pave way for Churchill Downs Inc. to move its proposed casino from near Haute City Center off U.S. 41 to the city's east side, as city and Vigo County officials have desired.
The change takes the property from agricultural use to a C-3 Regional Commerce District.
In another meeting set March 17, Churchill Downs will petition the city to allow it to build a structure that is 150 feet tall, rather than the 125 feet currently allowed. The casino has already been confirmed as outside of the local airport's flight patterns.
CDI is to invest $260 million to build the casino, creating 1,000 local construction jobs. A buffer zone will be created between the C-3 zoned property and a nearby residential area.
Tax abatements
The council also voted to grant final authorization to two tax abatements to Hydrite Chemical Co.
Hydrite plans to expanded at its site at 13th Street and Lockport Road and add 14 employees earning annual salaries totally $830,000. The company sought a 10-year real property tax abatement for $7.2 million for construction improvements. The company would pay more than $1.38 million in new taxes and would have $774,092 in taxes abated over the 10 year period.
Hydrite also received a 10-year tax personal property tax abatement on $21 million of new manufacturing equipment. The company would pay more than $1.02 million in taxes and have more than $1.18 million in taxes abated over the 10 year period.
Other business
In a separate matter, the council named two appointees to the Terre Haute Human Relations Commission.
Tasked with naming one Democrat and one Republican to the seven-member Commission, it appointed Republican Jeff Trotter and Democrat Sandy Mutchler.
Land at 210 Oakland Ave. was rezoned by the Council from an M-2 Heavy Industry District to an R-1 Single-Family Residence District.
Two special ordinances were tabled. One sought to rezone land at 1728 N. 8th St. from an R-2 Two-Family Residence District to an R-3 General Residence District to make room for multi-family housing.
The other resulted in the lengthiest debate of the evening.
That ordinance sought to vacate streets and an alley abutting the Landing at Fort Harrison golf course in order to create a road allowing motorists to drive from a new proposed pro shop to the course's driving range.
Local residents decried the ordinance, saying it would allow cars in a secluded area where children and animals play. Attorney Lou Britton, representing the golf course, said the number of vehicles using the road would be minimal, about 15 a day.
The meeting scheduled for March 10 was canceled. The City Council will next convene on April 7.
