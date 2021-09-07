After conducting two special meetings, the Vigo County Council is slated to make a decision soon on a county employee compensation and job classification study.
After Tuesday's sunshine session, in which the council gathers information but does not vote, Council President Aaron Loudermilk said the council will make a decision next week on which agency they intend to contract with for an employee salary and compensation plan. Under state law, the council can hire or contract with persons to assist in the development of schedules of compensation.
During the meeting, Kara Wright, Vigo County's human resources director, asked the council to award a contract to Baker Tilly.
The council is also considering Waggoner Irwin Scheele & Associates, (WIS) a Muncie-based management consulting firm which conducted a study for the county in 2015.
"I know you guys have sit through all of our meetings with Baker Tilly and WIS, so we we are here to ask for an appropriation. Commissioners would like to have Baker Tilly do the compensation study," Wright said.
Wright said Baker Tilly can provide reviews of wages for existing positions as well as write new job descriptions if needed by the county.
Loudermilk sought clarification.
"When we had a presentation they [Baker Tilly] gave through Zoom, they said they could do those things, but my understanding of what was presented to us, that was not the norm. It was infrequent that they did those things," Loudermilk said.
Wright said a maintenance agreement would cover any work on reviewing existing jobs or writing new job classification. Wright said that would not come under the initial employee compensation and job classification study.
"We probably need to have that drafted and see what that looks like as well," Loudermilk said. "Meanwhile, just from the prospective of some on the council, that was an important piece when we discussed these things. I know for me in particular, like I said before, I just don't like the idea of somebody in-house making those (wage) decisions.
"I think it is important to see what that [Baker Tilly] contract would look like in terms of what the cost would be to get a maintenance contract as well," Loudermilk said.
Baker Tilly is the 14th largest accounting firm in the nation, with more than 50 offices and 3,900 staff, which includes 407 partners. The company has conducted compensation studies for the public sector in 15 states.
Baker Tilly’s proposed compensation plan and job classification study would cost $63,500 plus actual costs of travel. Travel has a maximum cost of $3,000, with an estimated cost of $1,300. The study would take six to seven months to complete.
WIS proposes two options. The first would be to update its midpoint salaries and salary ranges for job classifications from its 2015 study at a cost between $13,860 and $15,240, plus travel expenses. The work would take an estimated four months. These updates should be done every three to four years.
For a complete new classification and compensation study, WIS estimates $80,820 to $82,540 plus travel expenses and needing seven to nine months to complete. The company has conducted studies in 80 of Indiana’s 92 counties.
Unemployment funds
In another issue, the council discussed a need for an additional appropriation to clear up unemployment budget issues for this year. The appropriations include $12,000 for the county health department, for a full-time person; $5,000 for a dispatcher; and transferring $35,000 into the county commissioners budget where general fund unemployment expenses are paid.
"From what I have been told over the past year, with COVID regulations for unemployment, you pretty much get it whether you been laid off or resign or whatever," Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble told the council. "It is pretty difficult to challenge them; consequently we have gone in the hole on unemployment" budgeted funds, the auditor said.
"Unlike in the private sector where you pay quarterly unemployment, we (the county) are on a reimbursement basis. When a former employee starts to collect unemployment we get the bill for the unemployment, for reimbursement of the full amount of their check," Bramble told the council. "It is not like we have a choice of not paying it."
Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns said the county is having problems keeping full-time dispatchers, as full-time jailers.
"With 911, they continue to experience a high turnover rate. That is one of the challenges that we face. We are having a hard time keeping 911 dispatchers," Kearns said.
"As they leave, for whatever reason they leave, whether it is on their own or we encourage them to leave, unemployment may be there so we will incur those costs. We are going to keep getting hit with this," Kearns said. "It is a problem."
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com.
