Vigo County could have an estimated $4 million of income tax “surplus” by the end of this year, which is money that can be targeted to improve the county’s criminal justice system, said Vigo County Councilwoman Lisa Spence-Bunnett.

And, if revenues from income taxes remain consistent between 2018 and 2023, the county could have more than $32 million that could be used to target programs aimed at reducing the population to the county jail, according to an estimated cash flow analysis she conducted with the council’s administrator using projections on revenues and expenditures from income taxes collected in “four buckets.”

Those income tax buckets are special purpose tax, correctional facilities, public safety and public safety access point or PSAP.

The analysis includes projected losses of more than $3.5 million to more than $5 million from the COVID-19 pandemic projected by a study from Ball State University, the councilwoman said. It also includes cost/expense estimates from previous studies from the accounting firm Crowe LLP.

“This means that, by the end of 2023, which is the first full year of operation for the new jail, if Vigo County does nothing to plan for the use of the surplus public safety local income tax dollars, we will have over-taxed, which is one way of looking at it, the people of Vigo County by more than $32 million,” Spence-Bunnett said during a meeting of the Vigo County Council.

“These are all estimates and deserve more attention. I think they [projections] are pretty solid for what we know right now as the jail project” is underway, Spence-Bunett said.

“When we talked about making a plan [to benefit the county] back in March, it really time to do that now. I don’t know why we would wait,” Spence-Bunnett said. “We can push forward and identify funds to some purpose to help us move forward. It does not make sense to me to wait for the jail to be finished.”

Funding could go to creating a diversion center, a homeless shelter, expanding sober living facilities, or aiding other programs aimed at reducing jail population. It could also go to providing upgrades in software and GIS systems for the county as well as creating a long-term maintenance program for the new jail, Spence-Bunnett said.

The presentation by Spence-Bunnett can be found at www.vigocounty.in.gov/egov/documents/1589896568_40541.pdf.

Land sale to Hydrite Chemical

In other business, the council approved permission to negotiate the sale of 3.68 acres of land to Hydrite Chemical Co.

The land at 2200 S. 13th St. was part of a negotiated sale between the company and the Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association. However, the deed to that property contained a clause that if the property was no longer used for the quarter midget race association, it reverts back to the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.

Hydrite Chemical has conducted a Phase 1 environmental study and is seeking a “comfort letter” from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management on the property.

The property will require $300,000 to $400,000 to remediate, said County Attorney Michael Wright said. That work would be done by Hydrite Chemical. The company plans to construct a new personnel/office building on the site.

Property near Juvenile Center

Also, the council approved permission to allow commissioners to negotiate the purchase of land near the Vigo County Juvenile Center. Commissioners plan to appraise land, which could result in a potential eminent domain acquisition. The land includes a 1,734-square-foot area and a 6,105-square-foot area.

The issue arose when a hotel owner adjacent to the juvenile center sought to install a fence to keep people from the juvenile center from parking on the hotel property. However, the fence could interfere with an entryway that was revised to make the juvenile center more secure.

Wright said the approval would be the first move toward an eminent domain acquisition of the property. However, Wright said he hopes the county can still first negotiate a purchase.

