Thanks to a last-second change of heart on the behalf of a Terre Haute City Council member, a vote that would have sent an appropriation for $5.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the August meeting for further debate was rescinded.
The Council on Thursday night did indeed vote to approve the appropriation.
Initially, council member Martha Crossen was wary of including the cost of radios for city employees in the appropriation, believing that ARPA money shouldn’t be spent on items the city would ordinarily budget and pay for.
Police and fire radios cost $2.405 million, other city radios would cost $764,000 and the accrued interest was $31,000.
A unanimous vote was required in the Council’s vote to take action on the appropriation, and Crossen’s no vote would normally mean a vote to approve the funding would not be taken Thursday evening and further debate on the appropriation would take place Aug. 3.
But further discussion ensued.
Crossen told the other council members, “I hate to hang up these other items,” and ways to surmount the impasse were discussed.
By Council rules, it is possible to change a prevailing vote, and since Crossen’s no was the prevailing vote in this case, she rescinded that vote.
She proposed an amendment to remove the $3.2 million in radio costs from the appropriation and to vote only on funding the remaining $2.4 million in items, which included $1 million for a childcare program at Indiana State University and $250,000 on a new low-cost clinic at the Terre Haute Humane Society.
That measure failed, 7-2, with only Crossen and Councilwoman Tammy Boland voting yes for the amendment.
“I lost,” Crossen said, adding with a chuckle, “that happens.”
She added, “The appropriations were so different from one another — I didn’t think this one was appropriately bundled.”
Another vote was taken to act upon the full appropriation, and eventually, it was approved 9-0.
Other business
The council also approved ordinances amending the City Code, providing procedural changes to the Capital Asset Policy and the Investment Policy, as well as an ordinance that would allow a City Council member to join the Animal Control Commission as a non-voting partner.
It approved a special ordinance rezoning land at 1728 N. 8th St. from a residential to a commercial district in order to allow for a medical clinic on the premises, as well as one rezoning property at 2620 and 2626 Jackson St. from residential to commercial for the purpose of commercial development.
And, as previously reported, the council voted against rezoning property at 4355 E. Wabash Ave. owned by DeBaun Funeral Homes Inc., who wanted it changed from a commercial district to a residential one so it could sell the empty parcel of land to a local developer who would build 32 townhomes there. Safety concerns were the primary reason for rejecting the measure. The vote was 6-2, with Council President Curtis DeBaun IV abstaining, citing familial ties with the property’s owners.
Abatement compliance
In a special meeting before the regularly scheduled assemblage, the council reviewed whether companies who had received tax abatements were substantially in compliance with their estimated numbers of employees and salary outlays.
Three abatement applications were found not to be in compliance — from Gavina Inc. and KJB Holdings, which had received two abatements. Another company, Tri-Aerospace (Fast Track LLC), had not filed its compliance forms with the city.
Those three companies will have to explain their discrepancies before the council at another special meeting, on Aug. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.