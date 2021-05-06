Terre Haute City Council on Thursday voted unanimously to deny a rezoning request for a proposed all-male re-entry home in the 12 Points Neighborhood
Several residents of the neighborhood voiced opposition to the rezoning of a single-family residence home at 2517 N. 13th St.
The re-entry home would have housed eight to 12 men released from the Vigo County Jail and working directly with Vigo County courts. The home would have been under the supervision of C.H.A.N.G.E. Inc., a nonprofit based in Bainbridge that focuses on alternative sentencing and individualized programming.
Jeffrey A. Lewellyn, attorney representing C.H.A.N.G.E. Inc., reminded the council that all the details that had been requested at the previous meeting had been given to the council. Those details included information on the 90-day re-entry program handbook of guidelines, which has been endorsed by the Vigo County Prosecutor and Terre Haute judges.
He also advised council members about the financial arrangements and said a good portion of the funding would come from grants, donations and loans.
“This is a not-for-profit and would be the first of its kind in Vigo County,” Lewellyn said. “The proposed use of a re-entry home is not detrimental to the value of the neighborhood or the safety of its residents.”
Terre Haute resident Garri Knezevich said that since the home is only five bedrooms with two baths, it would not be large enough to house 12 occupants.
Donald Wayne Hyde said it was a noble cause, but a group home wasn’t suitable for the area.
“The 12 Points area is struggling to get better. But this group home would not make it better,” said neighbor Karen Harris.
Twins Jennifer Mullen-Perry and Jessica Mullen, housing developers in 12 Points, said they were concerned the council would consider “spot” zoning of a small parcel of land to benefit one property owner over the majority of landowners. They were also concerned about the potential for decreased property value, as were the other citizens in attendance. Program guidelines and financial structure also were brought up.
“I’m not against the goal of helping incarcerated individuals transition into the community,” Councilman Neil Garrison said. “But I took it upon myself to distribute fliers to about 75 neighbors about the proposed rezoning to get their opinions. Not one was in favor.”
He read several of the emails from neighbors, who were concerned mainly about property values and safety.
Councilman George Azar said he had two main concerns: the size of the house for the number of occupants and how the not-for-profit would come up with enough money to operate. Azar said the council could find opinions from authorities both for and against group homes and their impact on property values.
“Has anybody thought about the safety of the individuals who would live there,” Councilwoman Tammy Boland asked in reference to fire code safety.
She said nobody wants a re-entry home in their neighborhood but such homes are needed to help offenders who have served their sentences and trying to become productive citizens.
Lewellyn said the council has to do what’s right, even though it may not be what’s popular.
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.