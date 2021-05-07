By Michele Lawson
Tribune-Star
Terre Haute City Council on Thursday voted in favor of a preliminary designation for an economic revitalization area with a 10-year personal property tax abatement to Fitesa, a Brazilian-based manufacturer of nonwoven hygiene and health care products.
“Fitesa has other North American locations in Wisconsin, North Carolina and South Carolina where it considered implementing this expansion,” said CFO Hall Singley. “But [it] decided to locate in Terre Haute.”
The company’s decision was made easier when the Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Fitesa up to $300,000 in conditional tax credits and up to $40,000 in conditional training grants based on the company’s job creation plans.
The tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once workers are trained and hired. The city of Terre Haute and Duke Energy offered additional incentives.
Fitesa acquired Terre Haute-based Tredegar Corp.’s personal care films business in November 2020, retaining 113 employees. It invested $17,899,000 for acquisition of the property and will invest an additional $1,372,000 for real property improvements such as adding new equipment, upgrading existing production lines and improving the former Tredegar site at 3400 Fort Harrison Road.
Renovations are expected to be complete later this year with plans to hire 26 new employees in Terre Haute for machine operators, engineers and maintenance technicians beginning late summer. Interested applicants may apply online at fitesa.com/joinourteam.
The council will vote to confirm whether or not the project meets requirements for a tax abatement at its first June meeting.
The council also created an ordinance to establish a non-reverting fund to receive a deposit of $38,230,515 in relief assistance as a result federal passage of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Mayor Duke Bennett proposed the creation of a five-person oversight committee to develop a budget with two council members and three city administrators. The committee would also gather funding requests to maximize impact that would work with Vigo County officials so as not to duplicate efforts.
He said although the exact rules have still not been handed down by the federal government for distribution of the funds, there are four major items that must be addressed with the money: Pay the city back any lost revenue that was a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic; fund any expenses/projects that were not funded under the initial Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act; consider a one-time payout to city employees; assistance to area not-for-profits, businesses, individuals, etc.
Councilman Curtis DeBaun IV asked the mayor if he would consider increasing the number of council appointments to the committee. Bennett said he was not opposed to the idea and would expect committee members to regularly exchange information with the council to avoid any surprises.
Councilman Todd Nation asked about the anticipated amount of lost revenue due to COVID-19. Bennett said he expects a loss of about $3 million from 2020 and 2021 with an additional loss of about $2 million in payroll taxes for 2022.
Nation also asked about the amount not covered under the initial Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Bennett said approximately $500,000 to $600,000 was lost from the purchase of heart monitor equipment, workers compensation and cleaning expenses at the fire houses.
In addition, Nation asked the mayor if he proposes a similar plan for city employees like the $1,000 payment Vigo County School Corp. gave to its employees and wanted to know how many employees are on the payroll.
Bennett said he wanted to “throw that option out there to see what kind of support was there” and that there are about 540 full-time city employees and 50 part-time employees for a total payout of “not more than $750,000.”
Nation said he would like to see the last budget item move up in importance, as quality of life needs to be a top priority.
Councilman Bill Elliott said that since the guidelines are still not known, he suggested that each council member start accumulating ideas based on community feedback and submit those ideas to the mayor.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so let’s embrace it,” Elliott said.
In other business, the following special ordinances were adopted:
• Rezoning of property located at 1300 N. 13th St. from heavy industrial to strip business district for the proposed placement of a carwash and auto sales and service business.
• Rezoning of property located at 3518 Wabash Ave. from R-1 single family residence to R-1 planned development for the purpose of an insurance business.
• Rezoning of property located at 3309 S. 7th St. from R-1 single family residence to R-1 planned development for the purpose of a dental office.
• Rezoning of property located at 2499 E. Margaret Ave. from agricultural to community commerce district for the purpose of a dental office.
• Rezoning of property located at 625 Florida Ave. from R-1 single family residence to community commercial district so that the owners could make it more marketable in order to sell the property
