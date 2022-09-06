Paying off construction bonds 10 years early for the new Vigo County Jail would save the county $62 million, Vigo County Council President Aaron Loudermilk said Tuesday.
Loudermilk introduced an ordinance that would eliminate a portion of income tax increase passed in August, 2018.
Collections of that local income tax bump -- an increase from 1.25% to 2% -- started in October 2018.
As currently scheduled, jail construction would be paid off in 2039. Loudermilk says the county could move that up to 2029 and save $62 million.
He says the idea is consistent with pledges made when the council passed the tax increase.
“At the time, the council had made essentially somewhat of a pledge, that if there was an opportunity to pay the jail off in advance of 2039, we would in fact look at doing that,” Loudermilk said.
The 0.75 percentage point increase included a 0.25% special purpose income tax to build the new jail, which was to sunset in 20 years. The proposed ordinance would end that portion of the income tax bump early.
Additionally, a 0.2% income tax for correctional and rehabilitation facilities was also slated to sunset in 20 years.
That tax would remain and would be a decision by the County Council in 2029 whether or not to extend it through 2039. That tax is for maintenance costs of a new jail, and it is to act as a backup method for payment of the construction bond.
The remainder of the income tax increase includes 0.2% for public safety to fund jail operations and staffing and 0.1% for 911 dispatching. Each of those income would remain intact.
Councilman David Thompson, who chairs the council’s budget committee, said part of the savings for paying off the bond would be more than $5.44 million in interest costs.
The county issued bonds in 2019 and the bonds can be called prior to maturity and paid off in 2029, Loudermilk said.
“At the time we believed the revenues would be around $5 million to $5.2 million, but we are seeing now it closer to $6 million and that tax in years to come will [generate] over $6 million,” Loudermilk said.
In 2024 and afterward, Loudermilk said, the special purpose tax is forecast to annually generate $6.2 million and the correctional/rehabilitation tax about $5 million annually.
The ordinance would have the County Council set aside excess funds above those needed to make annual bond payments. Those funds would be placed into a debt service reserve.
“So, once you paid the bond payment and add additional funds to the debt service reserve, roughly in July 2029, there would be $19.4 million in the special purpose [income tax] fund and about $10 million in the correctional/rehabilitation [income tax] fund,” Loudermilk said.
“So, with those two funds, plus with a $4.1 million debt service reserve that we set aside when we started this bond process, it puts it at $33.57 million.”
“That would allow us to pay off the jail bond in July 2029,” Loudermilk said, and save the county $62 million.
Councilwoman Marie Theisz said, “I have said before, that there is a point when we have money saved, that we either need to be spending it to improve the quality of life and situations here in Vigo County or look at tax cuts. I am pleased to see a tax cut, even if it is down the road.
“But I also want to make sure that we look to see if there are any consequences to this and if it impacts other areas,” Theisz said. “I know a lot of [local income tax] was for the jail. I think we have to look cautiously if any pros or cons.”
Loudermilk responded, saying, “the special purpose tax can only be used for the jail [construction]. It does not impact” other taxes, he said.
The council is slated to vote on the ordinance at its Sept. 13 meeting.
County salaries
In other business, LeAnna Moore, chief deputy clerk, asked the council for salary increases for the department.
Moore, representing the office and County Clerk Brad Newman, said the department seeks to increase full-time staff clerks to $20 a hour, up from $18.09 an hour. That is an increase of $1.91 per hour.
Additionally, supervisor salaries would increase to $24.87 an hour, from $21.48 per hour, with assistant supervisors increasing to $21.48 an hour, from$19.48 an hour.
The raises for deputy clerks would cost $97,422, while raises for supervisors would cost $8,870.
In total, payroll increase would be $143,882 annually. Moore said the office has had 13 employees leave for higher paying jobs within the county.
In a letter to the council, Newman stated “the clerk’s office is always fighting to keep employees. This month alone, we have or are losing three full-time seasoned workers. Since April of this year, we have lost a total of seven. They are taking other positions within the county that pay more on the hour,” Newman wrote.
“This month, we have lost two full-time staff members to the Prosecutor’s office and one to the Public Defender’s office. Previously this year, we lost two staff members to the Harrison Township Assessor’s office and one to the Juvenile Court,” Newman wrote.
“We need to have people who will stay and the way to do that is to increase their pay to be more competitive with the other departments’ salaries. With the election coming up, we are going to need our seasoned workers to pick up the slack for the new ones that haven’t had time to be trained,” Newman wrote.
Council members Thompson and Todd Thacker said they would like to see exit interviews.
Moore said she conducted interviews and employees said it is due to higher pay elsewhere. Thompson said he knows of some cases where money was not the reason for employees leaving, asking the department to have exit interviews conducted outside the department.
Councilwoman Brenda Wilson said the Council’s “hands are tied” until a salary compensation plan and job classification plan is completed by Baker Tilly, an accounting and consulting firm that specializes in government work.
The council has received salary requests from several departments, including adding 19 new jail employees, Wilson said, and cannot reach a decision on salaries without a completed compensation plan.
The new study was to replace a job classification study done in 2015 from Waggoner Irwin Scheele & Associates, (WIS) a Muncie-based management consulting firm.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com.
