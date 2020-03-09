Costs up for downtown convention center

Amid higher costs, the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission Monday unanimously approved a resolution that increases its financial support to $4 million for a new convention center.
Previously, the commission had pledged $3 million.
The total cost of the convention center, as of November, is now more than $34.5 million, up from $32.5 million, Steve Witt, executive director of the Terre Haute Redevelopment Department, told the commission Monday. The project cost was $31.5 million, plus projected expenses for land, Witt said.
Added cost include expenses of more than $2.3 million for a hotel storm water and convention center connector, hotel design additions, the Larry Bird Museum and replenishing a project contingency, Witt said. The museum was actually removed from the budget to save costs, Witt said, but it has been returned to the project.
Other expenses include $686,840 in land purchases from Terre Haute Hotel Partners LLC, which involves the Dora Hotel Co. and the Hilton Garden Inn, and Terre Haute Realty LLC, a limited liability corporation of the former Hulman & Company.
"We still have all our money. We have not spent it yet. We wanted to make sure this project is moving forward. We are encouraged that it is," Witt told the board. "We could have done this back in December, but I wanted to wait to get more of a comfort level."
That "comfort level" includes the withdrawal last week of a propose city ordinance, by Councilman Todd Nation, that would have restricted surface parking on downtown lots along Wabash Avenue and Seventh Street.
The project includes a 41,834-square-foot convention center and a 458-space convention center parking garage. A second parking garage has been removed from the project.
In August, the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board accepted a guaranteed maximum construction price of $24,633,566 from Garmong Construction Services. Hard construction costs, Witt told the board, are now $25,413,893, which included new expenses such as $600,000 for water utility expenses, plus more than $107,000 for utility fees for electrical and data and telecommunications.
Prior to a vote to increase funding, Redevelopment Commission member Brian Dyer asked if the project is moved to another location, "would our dollars still be committed?"
Witt said if that is the case, the measure would have to come back to the Redevelopment Commission for consideration.
"A convention center could probably be considered as benefiting the downtown TIF district, even if it is not located in the downtown TIF district," Commission Attorney Lou Britton said. "Technically, there is nothing specific about the location of the facility in the county's bond or in our pledge."
Commission member Brian Conley said if the project moves out of the TIF district, "I see that as a problem."
Witt again said if that happens, "I would contemplate this body weighing in on that."
After the meeting, Witt said, "I remain cautiously optimistic that we are making good progress and will see construction on a convention center start soon."
Witt said CIB attorney Brian Bosma, who Monday ended his tenure as Indiana House Speaker, can soon begin negotiations to seek property near the intersection of 7th and Wabash from the Vigo County School Corp. for hotel parking, enabling the project to move forward.
The convention funding breakdown now includes $10 million from Vigo County; $10 million from the city of Terre Haute; $5 million from the Terre Haute Convention & Visitors Bureau; and $4 million from the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission. The remainder of the $34.57 million convention center is funded from a county food and beverage tax, Witt said.
Other business
In another resolution, the Redevelopment Commission awarded a $429,454 contract to Dennis Trucking Inc. for street and drainage improvements in the city's "South Westside Area."
The company was the lowest bid submitted Feb. 19 of four companies.
The bids were Dennis Trucking for $429,454; Kanizer Excavating INc. $431,929; S.T. Construction Inc. $445,012; and White Construction Inc. $582,000.
The South Westside Area includes Franklin Street from 13th Street to 14th Street; 13 1/2 Street and 14th Street from Dean Avenue to Franklin Street; 13 1/2 Street and 14th Street from Washington Avenue to Dean Avenue; Dean Avenue from 13th Street to 14th Street; Cruft Street from 13th Street to 14th Street; 13 1/2 Street and 14th Street from Franklin Street to Cruft Street; and 13 1/2 Street and 14th Street from Cruft Street to College Avenue.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
