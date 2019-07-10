A recently formed “46 Corridor Task Force” will soon be expanded.
The task force, aimed at coordinating efforts to develop the business corridor along Indiana 46/U.S. 40 on Terre Haute’s east side, is spearheaded by the Terre Haute Regional Airport Authority.
Authority board President Rachel Leslie on Wednesday provided the airport board with a list of new proposed members, expanding the task force with at least 15 additional members.
“Looking at the east side corridor, the airport along with the Indiana Air Guard has been the anchor on the [city’s] east side,” said Vigo County Commissioner President Brad Anderson, who will be among new members of the task force.
“Now with the development of new investment with apartments and the possibility of a casino being out here, we put a group together to organize this and to market it and keep selling it,” Anderson said.
The airport’s role in development has been strengthened with the 641 bypass, which connects the Vigo County Industrial Park, directly with the airport, Anderson said. “Traffic has really changed out here. I live by 641 and U.S. 41 and use the bypass all the time and the bypass is used all the time and that is part of why we are seeing the growth out here,” Anderson said.
Officials will market the region’s assets, including its transportation network, education and health care resources, workforce and the Indiana Air National Guard’s 181st Intelligence Wing and the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division.
Initial members were Leslie and airport board members Rick Burger, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy and Bernice Helman, vice president at Coldwell Banker Troy Helman Realtors.
Other new members include Jeff Hauser, executive director of the airport, as well as Kara McIntosh, director of operations at the airport. Hauser will lead the task force, Leslie said, along with a member of the airport board.
“The invitation to participate went out [Wednesday]. The hope is to gather the group within the month of July or early August,” Leslie said. “The group would then define a timeline.”
Others new proposed members are to be Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett or appointee; Col. Christopher Alderdice, commander of the 181st Intelligence Wing or appointee; Rob Coons, president of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology; Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp/Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment; Kristin Craig, president of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce; Brad Bileyu, president of TABCO; a representative of Walmart or Meijer; Greg Gibson, Terre Haute business developer and vice chairman of Spectacle Entertainment which seeks to develop a casino in Terre Haute; Indiana Rep. Tonya Pfaff; Indiana Sen. Jon Ford; representative from West Central Small Business Development Center; representative of Launch Terre Haute; possible other representatives from higher education institutions.
“Once we determine what we think we need locally, we can certainly involve state leaders to see if there are resources to help develop whatever plan is developed here,” Leslie told the board.
