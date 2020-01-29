A kiosk allowing people on court sanctions to check-in 24 hours a day, seven days a week is expected to be in place by mid-February, said Bill Watson, executive director of Vigo County Community Corrections.
The kiosk will be in the front lobby of the county’s community corrections facility at 104 S. First St., which is also supervised with cameras.
“Next week we will start training on the kiosk system … checking in through the kiosk and also we will be able to use that kiosk to help with probation and community corrections as far as addressing a lot of misdemeanors that are in probation,” Watson told members of the Vigo County Community Corrections Advisory Board Wednesday.
The system will be used on a “targeted population” determined by the county’s pre-trial committee for crimes that could be reviewed for a pre-trial review, Watson said after the meeting. “We have certain levels of burglary, drunk driving offenses and low-level drug offenses” among those in the targeted population, Watson said.
“The kiosk will be three phone banks,” Watson said, that will initially use English and Spanish voice recognition.
When an offender is ready, they say certain phrases into the system which then enable it to verify that it is the offender using the phone, Watson said.
“It recognizes their voice, so I couldn’t come in or anybody else could come here and check in for somebody else,” he said.
The system will allow more time for pre-trial screeners and probation officers “with supervising their caseloads for lower-risk people, as they won’t have to spend so much time with them, but can spend more time with higher risk offenders.”
The system will ask what an individual is seeking and will go to a series of questions and prompts which can then be stored and tracked in the system.
“Say I am on pre-trial and I come in and say I have a new address. As soon as that is registered as a positive response, it will immediately generate an email notification to the pre-trial screeners to tell them Bill Watson’s address has changed effective today,” Watson told the board.
“It will also allow us to place conditions or stipulations [on offenders] through there and also communicate and send messages, such if we want them to drug screen and need them to meet with pre-trial screener for another issue or remind them that they have court dates and when they are … so it will work in the same manner as probation,” Watson said.
The measure is one way the county is working to meet pre-trial goals for Criminal Rule 26, which became effective statewide on Jan. 1. The rule covers pre-trial release and bail reforms to ease the financial burden of posting bail.
The changes to pretrial release through Criminal Rule 26 was piloted in 11 Hoosier counties for over a year. Data collected from those counties show people who have stable housing, employment and social support are likely to appear for their court hearings and to comply with court orders to get their case resolved.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.