The county and city of Terre Haute contributed to the construction of the Terre Haute Convention Center, with the city and county each paying $10 million to the overall $34 million project. The city's redevelopment commission also added funds. The city incorrectly was not included in a listing of funding in a report Thursday.
William "Rusty" Morris, born in Terre Haute, 10 years in the Marines, 5 years in the Army. Cremation chosen with no service per his wishes. Survived by son, David Morris; daughter, Lynne, Glasgow, Scotland; sister, Melinda Jones; brother, Charles "Red" Morris.
Betty Jane Smith, 95, of Terre Haute passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Signature Healthcare. She was born November 16, 1926 in Terre Haute to Basil Walker and Bessie Erne Walker. Survivors include her sons, John Glazner and David Burk; grandson, Michael Glazner; great grandchildren, Jar…
BRAZIL [mdash] Though she had planned to live until she was 100 years old, Jeanne Tovey passed away on March 30, 2022 at age 93. She was born Geneva Catherene Finnegan in Middle Inlet, Wisconsin to Myra and Charles. She was always a woman of faith, reverent and worshipful, a proud member of …
