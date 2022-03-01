A Georgia man has been identified as the motorist who died Feb. 24 in a fiery crash on Interstate 70 in Vigo County.
The Vigo County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as Gerald E. English, 58, of Covington, Georgia.
English was driving an eastbound 2020 Ford Transit van that crashed into the rear of a 2019 Volvo semi trailer stopped in traffic near the three-mile marker. The semi driver was not injured.
Indiana State Police said it appears English failed to see traffic ahead was slowed or stopped.
The force of the collision caused the van to erupt in flames.
A trooper at the scene attempted to extricate the van driver, but he was unable to do so due to damage from the collision and heat from the fire.
