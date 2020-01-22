A Paris, Illinois, woman found dead Saturday died of hypothermia brought on by cold weather exposure, according to the Edgar County coroner.
Neva A. Martin, 45, was discovered dead outside a rural Chrisman residence on Saturday, Jan. 18, when morning temperatures had dropped into the teens. Dispatchers received the call at 10:28 a.m., said Coroner Scott Barrett.
The resident of the Chrisman home told authorities he had last seen Martin shortly after midnight, when he believed she had left to return home. He said when he awoke the next morning, he found Martin unresponsive in his yard.
An autopsy was performed Monday in Bloomington, Illinois, by forensic pathologist Dr. Scott Denton. Toxicology tests are pending.
The incident remains under investigation by Illinois State Police and the Edgar County Sheriff's Department.
