A Terre Haute man died of a heart attack early Tuesday and was unable to exit his house during a fire.
Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos said Vernon G. Matlock, 76, suffered a heart attack after the fire started at 2945 Fort Harrison Road.
Matlock's adult daughter told fire investigators her father was smoking while using oxygen, resulting in the fire. The daughter was able to get out of the house to call for help, said fire investigator Norm Loudermilk, but her father could not get out.
When firefighters arrived shortly after 12:30 a.m., the front rooms of the house were fully involved. The oxygen from the tank was feeding the fire, Loudermilk said.
Firefighters located Matlock inside the heavily damaged house after extinguishing the fire, Loudermilk said.
