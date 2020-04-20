Vigo County Health Department is reporting 53 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning, while state figures released today show an increase in positive cases for Sullivan and Clay counties.

The Indiana State Department of Health today announced that 505 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.

That brings to 11,686 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

The state map shows Sullivan County now at 9 positive cases and Clay County at 20 active cases. Parke County is at nine, Vermillion at 6, and nearby Putnam County has had 51 positive cases and four deaths.

Another 7 deaths have been reported, for a total of 569 Hoosiers having died to date.

To date, 64,639 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 61,142 on Sunday.

Demographic information shows 40 percent of deaths in Indiana have occurred in patients age 80 and older, while 89 percent of deaths have occurred in those age 60 and older.

About 57 percent of the 569 deaths have occurred in men.

The 50 to 59 age range has the largest percentage of active cases at 20 percent, while only 10 percent of cases are occurring in both the 70 to 79 and the 80 and older age ranges.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 172. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (25), Cass (16), Clark (15), Elkhart (13), Hamilton (22), Harrison (14), Hendricks (29), Johnson (16), Lake (77) and St. Joseph (13). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH. The dashboard will be updated at noon each day.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a virtual media briefing in the Governor’s Office to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana at 2:30 p.m. today.