An already difficult time for families is being made even more so as some Wabash Valley funeral homes say coronavirus guidance is forcing them to adjust how they host visitation and services.
Following the recommendation to limit gatherings to 10 people or less handed down earlier this week by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, three Terre Haute funeral home directors said honoring those passed while maintaining a safe environment has become increasingly difficult.
David Callahan, owner of Callahan & Hughes Funeral Home, said the guidance offered by the CDC has created about the most unique challenge he's faced in 37 years in funeral service.
Hosting its first service Wednesday evening after the recommendation was made, Callahan said he and his team will have to learn as they go but still do everything in their power to put the family at ease.
"Unfortunate as it might be, we're as new to these circumstances as anyone else," Callahan said. "And while we don't have as good a feel for things now as we will later on, we will do everything in our power to serve the families that choose our funeral home."
Jeff Edmondson, owner Fitzpatrick Funeral Home, said families have so far been understanding of the unique circumstances and that his team have decided to rotate people in and out during a service to keep below the recommended 10-person rule.
"That's kind of the process that we've decided on, bringing groups in 10 at a time and then dismissing them once they've visited with their loved one," Edmondson said.
"Safety is of the utmost importance."
Gary Greiner, owner Greiner Funeral Home, said much the same as Edmondson, offering that safety standards have to be maintained despite the difficulty of the situation.
"We are doing our very best to meet family's needs as best we can," Greiner said. "It would be difficult to tell a family they can't have a visitation for their loved one, or limit it in such a way that it's harder on the family."
Callahan said that while some may look on funeral services as grim affairs,they're often one of the first opportunities friends and family have to grieve their loved one.
"Funerals and visitations can be quite beneficial in helping people realize that there is love and support out their, even in a time like this," Callahan said. "In restricting them, these benefits are being reduced and in some cases eliminated."
Greiner said with any luck, the virus will subside and services will soon return to normal.
"This is a tough thing for everyone involved," Greiner said. "Death is hard enough to begin with, and with these rules in place now ... we can only hope this doesn't last too much longer."
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
