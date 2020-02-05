Coronavirus blocks local teacher's return to China

Connie Wieck, a Marshall, Illinois, native, can’t wait to return to mainland China to resume work she loves — teaching English to college students at Luzhou Vocational and Technical College in Luzhou, Sichuan Province.
But that return trip — which she hoped would occur this month — is now being delayed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. On Jan. 9, the Luzhou college was on a one-month winter vacation and Wieck flew home to Illinois.
She works with two sponsors — the Amity Foundation in China and the United Methodist Church general board of Global Ministries. “The two have to coordinate to decide if I can return and when it will be. I’m waiting at present to talk to someone in our head offices and find out what they would like me to do,” she said.
Amity Foundation, established in 1985 by Chinese Christians to work for community development, has contacted her school and told officials, “There will be a delay in my return,” Wieck said.
“We’re not quite sure how long that delay will be.” She’s hoping to return by late March or April.
Wieck teaches 600 English education majors, something she loves; the college has 11,000 students. “I’ve always enjoyed having a challenge and I’ve always loved overseas work. This is the best way to do it. I’ve been with the United Methodist Church for many years — that is my denomination. I really enjoy being able to teach the Chinese people through the Amity Foundation, a wonderful organization.”
While she’s not prohibited from returning, Amity Foundation and UMC Global Ministries “have agreed it is best I stay out of the country, mostly because it adds extra pressure on my school to take care of me ... If I get sick, the school is responsible for me,” she said. The organizations “suggest I stay where I am” and avoid the risk of infection.
But it is frustrating, she said. “I really want to get back to my school and start up my school year. All of my students are texting me, saying, ‘Connie we miss you. We can’t wait to get back to school.’ I’m thinking, it might be awhile before you get back to school.”
But her Chinese students and friends also are texting her, “Connie, it is better you stay in America. Very serious here. Do not return.”
Wieck praises how the Chinese government has handled the coronavirus outbreak.
“The Chinese government is doing an amazing job in containing this and doing the best they can. People should be thinking of all the doctors and nurses and those struggling so hard to control this thing. It’s a big undertaking,” she said.
That is in contrast with the SARS outbreak [severe acute respiratory syndrome] in 2002-03, “Things were very quiet and somewhat secretive. The [Chinese] government didn’t want to panic people,” she said. “But now it is all open — daily updates, hourly updates. With this new virus app which they have, which is incredible, you can follow what is going on in the country — every single second of the day, practically.”
Those she talks to in Luzhou, which is about 700 miles from Wuhan, tell her they “are very confident that everything will be fine,” although there are 10 cases of coronavirus in Luzhou at this time. “My concern is that most likely, those 10 people have come in contact with others,” she said.
The city of Luzhou has a population of about 4.8 million people.
From a personal standpoint, she is not worried about returning to China or getting sick with the disease. “According to what I’ve heard, usually the virus is a deadly one when it comes to those with compromised immune systems or those who are not so healthy. I’m a very healthy person,” she said.
What does concern her is the prospect of becoming sick and infecting others, including students, faculty and their families. “I don’t want to be responsible for having my campus closed down ... If they have one person who is sick, they would close the entire campus down. And then definitely no students would return,” she said.
The semester was to begin Feb. 17, but that has been extended to Feb. 24. She believes startup could be delayed even later.
Wieck reassures people she is not sick and has shown no symptoms, but also notes that at the time she traveled, coronavirus “was spreading, but no one really knew about it.”
The Amity Foundation is doing emergency relief in China in connection with the virus, Wieck said. Those interested in helping financially can go to amityfoundation.org and specify that it is related to the coronavirus outbreak.
“All money received by Amity Foundation goes to directly to emergency care of people,” she said.
