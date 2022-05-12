Cops Cycling for Survivors to pay tribute to THPD's Greg Ferency

Submitted PhotoOfficers honored: The 2022 Cops Cycling for Survivors truck was unveiled this week. While the group rides in support and memory of all fallen officers, each year the support truck honors officers killed in the line of duty from the previous year. Among those pictured on this year’s truck is Detective Greg Ferency, Terre Haute Police Department, End of Watch July 7, 2021. His photo is second from left on the second row in the photo above.