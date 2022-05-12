Cops Cycling for Survivors to pay tribute to THPD's Greg Ferency

Cops Cycling for Survivors will have its 21st annual bicycle tour of Indiana in July. The ride will arrive in Terre Haute July 17 and depart town July 18.
The group, whose aim is to raise awareness of and actively support survivors of Indiana law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, will bike nearly 1,000 miles over 13 days in July to honor fallen law enforcement officers and their survivors. This year, special recognition is given to the eight Indiana line of duty deaths from 2021.
Cops Cycling for Survivors makes every attempt to contact survivors, including family, co-workers, descendants, and others, of fallen officers but may not have contact information for some. Survivors are asked to be in touch with the group at Cops Cycling for Survivors, PO Box 597, Ellettsville, IN 47429, by phone 812-727-0725, or email copscyclingforsurvivors@gmail.com. Interested cyclists may also contact the group for more information on joining the ride for all or parts of the ride.
In addition to memorializing Indiana’s fallen officers, Cops Cycling for Survivors raises financial support for survivors. Proceeds from the annual ride provide line of duty death benefits for primary survivors as well as fund scholarships, camps, and other avenues of support for survivors. More information and a donation page are found at http://www.copscycling4survivors.com/.
The 2022 Cops Cycling for Survivors truck was also unveiled this week. While the group rides in support and memory of all fallen officers, each year the support truck honors officers killed in the line of duty from the previous year. Among those in special memory on this year’s truck is Detective Greg Ferency, Terre Haute Police Department, End of Watch July 7, 2021.
Dates and route locations for the 2022 Cops Cycling for Survivors ride are:
• July 11, Indianapolis — Richmond
• July 12, Richmond — Bluffton
• July 13, Bluffton — Angola
• July 14, Angola — South Bend
• July 15, South Bend — Merrillville
• July 16, Merrillville — Kentland
• July 17, Kentland — Terre Haute
• July 18, Terre Haute — Princeton
• July 19, Princeton — Jasper
• July 20 Jasper — Jeffersonville
• July 21, Jeffersonville — Madison
• July 22, Madison — Bloomington
• July 23, Bloomington — Crown Hill, Indianapolis
As the group rides through locations, area residents are encouraged to show their support for law enforcement officers and the survivors of fallen heroes in whatever meaningful manners may arise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.