At Deming Early Learning Center, children had no outdoor recess Tuesday because of extreme hot weather and heat indexes, but they didn’t mind.
The center has an indoor playground, which the children love, says Ashley Bennett, principal. “It’s literally an outside playground just put on the inside.”
The learning center tries to have two recesses each day so the children can use some of that energy they have, but Tuesday, recess was all indoors.
The weather is having a significant impact on VCSC outdoor activities and prompted the district to issue guidelines for when those outdoor activities can — and cannot — take place.
It also has prompted the district to postpone/reschedule outdoor athletic events through Thursday.
“We want to make sure everyone is safe, and we have a lot of considerations,” said Tom Balitewicz, VCSC assistant superintendent for student services. “There are students with very acute medical conditions we have to take into account.”
The district consults with several resources in making decisions related to high temperatures and heat indexes, and it also has guidelines developed with Union Sports Medicine.
Those consulted include a weather app service, the National Weather Service and local meteorologists. “We go off heat index, not just temperature,” he said.
When the heat index exceeds 110 degrees, “We keep students inside as much as possible” Balitewicz said.
The district also will monitor for National Weather Service bulletins related to excessive heat warnings. “What we are looking at are some heat indexes that are extreme,” he said.
Athletic directors and coaches “are all supportive of our decisions. They want to keep kids safe,” Balitewicz said Monday night.
Among those the district has consulted is Dr. Mark Schuld of Riley Family Medicine.
Most recesses are around lunchtime and early afternoon, which is probably the hardest part of the day because the sun is highest then, he said. There’s not a lot of shade on our playgrounds. “So, keeping them inside will help protect them.”
Most adults will have the judgment to come inside when it gets too hot, “but we can’t necessarily trust the judgment of a child. Kids want to play. They want to be outside. They want to be with their friends,” Schuld said.
“Every kid is a little bit different. Every patient is a little bit different and so how they respond to the heat will make a difference,” he said.
Ultimately, the school district has a responsibility to look after the entire school body, “so you make global decisions to protect everyone together,” Schuld said.
According to the National Weather Service as of Tuesday afternoon, a heat advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday, and an excessive heat warning is in effect from 8 a.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday.
For the heat advisory, heat index values are up to 106. For the excessive heat warning, there will be dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected.
On Monday, VCSC said Wednesday and Thursday physical education classes and recesses will remain indoors.
Further, all outdoor athletic contests through were postponed or rescheduled.
On Tuesday, the district issued new guidance for high school practices.
It is allowing morning practices, as it’s cooler at that time, said Katie Shane, interim communications director.
“We are pushing back evening practice from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to allow it to cool down. Each school will be taking temperature readings, along with consulting the National Weather Service. If temperatures differ, the higher temperature will be used/recorded,” she stated.
The district is looking at things on a day-by-day basis, so changes will be made if/when necessary, she said.
• Pending heat index readings, practices will begin outdoors at 7 p.m. Practices starting at 7 p.m. in lieu of 6 p.m. allows for the possibility of cooler temperatures.
• Heat index readings will be taken by the athletic trainer at each site.
• Athletic trainers will document readings per field every 45 minutes starting at 3:45 p.m. to identify a pattern of data to better make an informed decision.
• Schools will operate using the highest heat index reading between the National Weather Service and readings taken at your school.
• A reading will be taken at 6:45 p.m. to identify the heat index which will determine if practices will be outside beginning at 7 p.m. If teams are able to go outside they will follow the heat index guidelines and the directives of their athletic trainer. We suggest that teams have a plan for an indoor practice whether that is conditioning, weight training or watching film. If the heat indexes are too high at 7.m. but drop to an acceptable range during the course of the set practice time, the team can go outside.
• Heat index readings will vary at every high school. It is possible that one school may be able to practice outdoors and one school may not be able to as we are relying on the readings taken by the athletic trainer at each site. Decisions will be site based.
• Athletic trainers or ADs have the right to shut down a community practice on their campus if they are not following our guidelines. If it is a THBGC team, please call Bobby Moore directly to report that information.
