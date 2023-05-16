Vigo County CASA will be selling ribeye sandwich lunches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2 at Baeslers.
The lunch includes a ribeye sandwich, chips and a drink for $10.
All proceeds will support CASA and the children in the program.
Anyone who purchases a lunch will automatically be entered in a draw for a summer camping package, which includes a grill, tent and more.
Anyone wishing to be entered who does not buy lunch can do so by making a $1 donation to the program.
The winner of the drawing will be announced at the end of the event.
