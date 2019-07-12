Approval for the start of a new convention center and parking garages will be delayed another month.
The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board has canceled its July 17 meeting.
“We continue to finalize financing issues and property acquisition matters,” Brian Bosman, attorney for the board, stated an email to the board.
Last month, Steve Bauer, vice president of construction services for the Nations Group, told CIB members the project would be delayed at least a month due to a continuing review of bid packages with Garmong Construction Services. Those reviews must be finalized to obtain a maximum guaranteed construction price for the convention center project.
Also last month, Andy Mouser, accountant with Baker Tilly Virchow Krause (formerly H.J. Umbaugh & Associates), said a bond closing for the project was expected to be done in a month or two, suggesting it could be August before financing is completed.
The CIB will next meet Aug. 21. A finance committee of the CIB will meet briefly on July 17 to approve payment of past claims for the project.
