Convention Center on budget, on track

After a ceremonial ground-breaking ceremony in September 2019, it would be April 22 of this year before actual construction began on a new downtown Terre Haute convention center.
Since then, work has moved forward on the more than $32 million convention center project.
Brain Kooistra, chief operating officer for Garmong Construction, recently told the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board the convention center remains within budget and on schedule for substantial completion by March 10, 2022.
Substantial completion of the convention center’s parking garage is slated for Aug. 9, 2021.
Installation of the pilings that will make up the the foundation of the convention center and parking garage began this month There are about 500 of the pilings, which are 16 inches in diameter, drilled down 40 feet into the ground, Kooistra said.
Construction has included installing a new water vault to store storm water on the east side of the Hilton Garden Inn; installing electrical conduits and transformer pads; and storm trap installation on the hotel’s northwest lot.
Other work completed includes utility relocations for water, telephone, and some internet/data services, as well as relocation of natural gas lines.
In September, the hotel’s north lot was restored, including installing new sidewalks, curbs, gutter, asphalt/striping, landscaping and irrigation. That work involved the permanent closure of 8th Street between Wabash Avenue and Cherry Street.
The Capital Improvement Board also ironed out a land-use deal for the convention center. The board last spring purchased property from the Vigo County School Corporation for $3 million. The school corporation will remain at the location until September 2021, then moving its school administration office elsewhere.
The board since approved a 20-year lease, with options for three automatic renewals, to lease the former VCSC lot to Crossroads Parking Partners, headed by Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson and hotelier Tim Dora. The lot will be used for parking by the nearby Hilton Garden Inn.
A new $29.5-million Marriott Courtyard hotel also is expected to be built, adding 50 new jobs and a $1.23 million annual payroll.
The CIB also agreed on an agency to manage the convention center — Spectra Venue. The deal calls for the CIB to pay Spectra $110,000 yearly, plus 3% of gross food and beverage sales at the convention center, plus additional incentives. A final agency agreement was still to be worked out this month.
The convention center is also slated to house a Larry Bird Museum. The Capital Improvement Board has a professional services agreement with Athens, Ohio-based Hilferty & Associates Inc., a museum design firm.
Progress on construction of the convention center can be seen via a live stream from atop the nearby Terre Haute Children’s Museum online at thchildrensmuseum.com/underconstruction or on the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board’s web site at www.vigocountycib.com/project.html
The project is funded through a food and beverage tax enacted in 2018 in Vigo County. The tax applies to prepared food and drink, such as in-restaurant, takeout, catered and food-truck meals. For catering, it applies to the cost of the food and drink, but not to associated services.
The tax was forecast to generate between $1.2 million and $2.1 million annually, expiring Dec. 31, 2043.
While the global COVID-19 pandemic slowed food sales in February, March and April, the tax has maintained income near targeted collections, said Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble.
“While collections went down for a while, the pandemic has not impacted the food and beverage tax too much,” Bramble told the Capital Improvement Board.
The county received $180,894 in September, Bramble said, which is from food and beverage sales taxed in June. The lowest months were from sales in March and April, when in-person dining at all restaurants and bars was closed under an order from Gov. Eric Holcomb to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Restaurants could still provide take-out and delivery services.
In-person dining, restricted to 50 percent capacity, was re-opened in mid May and went to 75 percent capacity in July, where it has remained to date.
Food and beverage tax collections were the lowest from March and April sales, with collections of $145,635 for March food sales and $138,633 for April food sales, according to the Vigo County Auditor’s Office. Tax collections rose to more than $190,500 from May food sales, received by the county from the Indiana Department of Revenue in August.
The highest collection came from food sales in November, when the county received more than $266,300.
Vigo County has collected more than $1.67 million in food and beverage taxes through September, according to the auditor’s office.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
