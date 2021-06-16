MCKINNEY, Texas - Velma Lynn Yettman passed away on June 4th, 2021 in Mckinney, Texas. She was born on October 25th, 1951 in Terre Haute, Indiana. She was predeceased by her sister Valeta May in 2018, and her parents Lloyd and Frances Zenor. Velma is survived by her brother Steve (Becky) Zen…