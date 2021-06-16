For Brian Kooistra, seeing windows arrive Wednesday for installation along Wabash Avenue in the downtown Terre Haute Convention Center is a thrill.
“That really excites me,” Kooistra, chief operating officer for Garmong Construction Services, told members of the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board on Wednesday.
“It is funny what excites you in your line of work, but glass delivery is one of those things. I am excited to see that go in.
“A lot of work has taken place on the exterior of the building, with exterior masonry veneer completed on the north, west and east” sides, Kooistra said.
“We have two or three days of limestone work left on the front of the building. The plaster work is complete on the west elevation and now moved to the south elevation along Wabash Avenue.”
Bulkhead framing and drywall installation is progressing on the convention center.
Future work includes installation of an elevator and window frame installation on the east and north sides.
“Drywall hanging will progress as the building becomes enclosed. We started hanging dry wall in the core of the building, but as we get the exterior sealed up, that work will start making its way to the perimeter,” Kooistra said.
In July, construction of a walkway connector to next door Hilton Garden Inn is slated to start, he said.
In the connecting parking garage, concrete topping slabs are being poured to complete the floor of the fifth floor, which is the rooftop level, on the parking garage. Concrete floors will then be poured for the floor of the fourth floor and then down each level.
“It’s taking us about a week to do each [level],” Kooistra said.
Also, exterior and interior touch-up work is being done to pre-cast panels on the garage.
In other business, the board passed a resolution to approve Commercial Office Environments of Indianapolis for furniture and furnishings.
A review was made on a Terre Haute business, which only made a partial response for needed furniture. A comparison of costs was made to other bids and was determined the local costs were higher than other bidders, said Todd Shaffer, senior project manager for the Nations Group.
The board also passed a resolution accepting Signature Control Systems of Columbus, Ohio as its vendor for operating equipment for the parking garage.
The convention center project remains on schedule for substantial completion on April 27, 2022, but that could be concluded one to two months sooner, Koositra told the board.
The hard construction cost is $28,338,336, with $26,392,808, for the convention center, plus a budget of $1.5 million for the Larry Bird Museum and other costs for utility expenses. Overall, the total project with design and professional fees plus furniture and equipment is $34,891,153.
One change order was approved at $142,301 to convert a storage area into a “pay area” for conventions. The change order also includes office revisions, an added museum door, fire alarm revisions, added storage, sanitary wall cleanout, revised north canopy framing and elevator flooring revisions.
In another matter, CIB Attorney Brian Bosma, of Kroger Gardis & Regas, told the board in a written opinion from Douglas Kowalski, former director of legal services at the Indiana State Board of Accounts and now an attorney in Kroger Gardis & Regas, that the CIB will be considered a “beneficial component/unit of the county.”
“That means you are part of the county but also separate from the county. You will be adopting a budget separately from the county, but [the budget] must be submitted to the Vigo County Council for review, approval or rejection. That submittal has to occur by Sept. 1,” Bosma said.
That means the CIB will have to review its 2022 budget in July and approve that budget in August to meet the deadline.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
