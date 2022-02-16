Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy with heavy rain developing late. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with heavy rain developing late. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.