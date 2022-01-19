Convention center March 3 completion date looking good

Six weeks remain in construction for the downtown Terre Haute Convention Center.
The $34.8 million project remains on schedule for the new substantial completion date of March 3 and remains on budget, with more than $6.4 million of expenses remaining, said Jason Semler of Baker Tilley, the accounting firm for the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board.
Additionally, the county’s food and beverage tax generated about $249,000 in January, which is $52,000 more than in January of last year, “so the food and beverage tax [revenue] is still strong,” Semler said.
One area that has fallen behind is the completion of the Larry Bird Museum, which is slated to open about a year behind the opening of the convention center.
“We have received the under slab electrical [design] drawing. There are about 15 electrical outlets that go within the concrete slab. We have ordered the materials and [those] are due here this week,” said Brian Kooistra, chief operating officer at Garmong Construction Services.
“We will being installing the conduits and [electrical] boxes this week and into next week,” Kooistra said.
“We plan on pouring the [concrete] floor slab in the museum the week of Feb. 7, which will be great and allow that work to get done ahead of turnover of the convention center and also allow us to get a little more work done before we turn the facility over in March,” Koositra told members of the CIB.
Work that remains includes installing wood base along interior walls, something that is about 75% complete, Kooistra said. Doors and hardware are about 90% complete, while tests on systems such as fire alarms, sprinkler system and access controls are completed.
Kitchen equipment remains to be installed, with that work slated to start next month.
Work on epoxy flooring is about 90% complete and the “monumental stair cables and handrail are complete,” Kooistra said.
In the parking garage, a rooftop elevator enclosure has been completed, however a elevator startup and permit application remains, likely to be completed by the first week of February. Parking garage equipment is also yet to be installed.
“The only area of concern is some site concrete that remains to be poured. There are two areas, the plaza outside the parking garage and along the hotel connector along Wabash Avenue. I don’t foresee a problem, we’ve just got to catch a couple weeks of above freezing temperatures to complete that work,” Kooistra said.
“If worse comes to worse, that work might extend into March, but the facility doesn’t open until April,” he said.
The convention center’s grand opening is April 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. It will include a small business expo, a sample room set up, food sampling and activities, said Tennille Wanner, general manager for the Terre Haute Convention Center for Spectra Venue Management.
Wanner told the board that Spectra continues to hire works, including Lucy Utterback as event manager. Utterback worked events at the Sycamore winery and The Ohio Building. Wanner is interviewing for part-time maintenance and full-time operations and banquet manager.
There are three confirmed events for 2022, with an additional 16 prospective events. The confirmed events - Professional Firefighters in May, Swope Art Museum’s 80th anniversary in August, and Beekeepers of Indiana in October - account for 75 hotel rooms and more than $32,000 revenue. If all 2022 events are set, the events would account for 340 hotel rooms and more than $121,000 in revenue.
There are two events confirmed for 2023, accounting for 180 hotel rooms and more than $45,000 in revenue, with five prospective events. Tallying all events for both years, confirmed and prospective so far, the revenue generated would be more than $263,000, Wanner told the CIB.
In other business, the CIB’s executive board for 2022 remains the same as in 2021, with one exception. Emily Crapo will serve as board secretary, replacing Steve Witt. CIB President for 2022 is Jon Marvel, vice president is Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and treasurer is Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer.
The board also approved two change orders — one for $23,991 for speakers in the front staging area near the ballroom and $10,629 for an ADA power door control for a door on the connecting hall between the convention center and the Hilton Garden Inn.
