For downtown businesses, this past week has been the most perfect of perfect storms.
The Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana's convention from Tuesday through Friday at the Terre Haute Convention Center lit the match on local tourism and commerce.
The blaze continued through the weekend thanks to the Memorial Day holiday, the Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament at Bob Warn Field and Rose-Hulman's graduation ceremony.
A few people attending the Indianapolis 500 were also expected to stay overnight in Terre Haute before heading to Sunday's race.
David Patterson, Executive Director of Tourism for the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, reported, "We're 30% ahead of last year's record pace" in amassing tourism dollars, with $2.8 million being collected by the innkeeper's tax in 2022.
He estimated that an average 200 to 300 fans attended the MVC Tournament over 8 games, resulting in roughly $200,000 worth of economic impact.
"The [NCAA] regional will bring a lot more — 1,200 to 2,000 fans — with about a $300,000 impact," Patterson added.
Erica Free, general manager of Hilton Garden Inn, said it was a bountiful week.
"The hotel was extremely busy," she said. "We had been planning for the firefighters convention for almost a year. Rose-Hulman's commencement is always a large event for us, as well. We were pretty much sold out every single day last week."
Indiana State University hosting the NCAA Division I baseball regional will only keep the party going.
"We've seen numbers increase starting as early as [Wednesday], all the way through next week," Free said, adding that the hotel is very close to being fully booked. "We expect guests to stay through Sunday and check out Monday morning.
"We saw great numbers throughout the week that we don't normally see on the weekdays," said Nikki O'Laughlin, co-owner of The Terminal Public House. "It was really good for downtown."
She added, "The business this past weekend was due to [the confluence of events]. All the hotels were sold out. It's huge for a place like us. Downtown hosting events in general is going to be huge for us. Having both things for us was wonderful."
O'Laughlin, too, is expecting NCAA Regional baseball to bolster receipts.
"We actually just talked about that this morning, staffing for that this week going into the weekend," she said.
Patti Schmidlin, manager at Insomnia Cookies, reported the same good news.
"Busier than usual — we've probably done double what we expected to," she said. "Instead of the students and stuff, we had families, couples."
The double-elimination Terre Haute NCAA Division I Baseball Regional tickets went on sale Tuesday at https://am.ticketmaster.com/indianastate/buy.
The Indiana State University Sycamores will play Wright State Friday at 1 p.m. at Bob Warn Field. Iowa and North Carolina will play at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.