Controversial ed bill discussed at Vigo crackerbarrel

A controversial Indiana House bill on education dominated the discussion at Saturday's Legislative Crackerbarrel at the Vigo County Public Library.
Participating in the session moderated by Rondrell Moore were state Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute; state Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute; state Rep. Bob Heaton, R-Terre Haute; and state Rep. Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville.
House Bill 1134 has measures that critics say would impede or discourage teachers from doing their jobs. It suggests that students should not have to learn about things that make them feel uncomfortable, and allows parents to have advisory roles regarding what teachers teach. The bill would make teachers post their curriculum online, which most already do. Education groups say the bill would diminish teachers' authority in the classroom and only worsen the teacher shortage.
It passed in the Indiana House 60-37 in late January and now is in Senate committee.
Pfaff, who a math teacher at Terre Haute North, said she's strongly opposed to the measure.
"I'm not comfortable with it," she said. "Parents should trust us to do what we do. We tell students how to think, not what to think."
Pfaff said she had received 980 Emails from constituents asking her to vote against the bill, which she did.
Borders said, "Its primary goal is to allow parents to have involvement in the process. I feel it's a pro-education bill, not an attack on teachers."
He added, "Just because a parent does not have expertise [in a subject] doesn't mean they don't what what's best for their child."
Now that the bill has moved to the Senate, Ford vowed to "educate myself on the bill," noting that a lot of amendments had been added since it passed in the House.
Responding to a related question regarding educators and COVID-19, Borders touted ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, two treatments that scientists say are unproven against the coronavirus. A number of spectators in the audience openly scoffed.
There was also discussion about another controversial House Bill, HB 1077, which would allow adults to carry firearms without getting a permit. Law enforcement agencies have frowned on the measure, saying it could further endanger officers.
"I do believe in gun rights," Ford said, adding that he had not heard the specific language in the bill.
Heaton and Borders both advocated for the bill.
Pfaff disagreed. She noted the resistance from law enforcement agencies and said the bill would make it easier for those with "violent criminal histories to carry guns. I support law enforcement."
Pfaff's opinion also differed from the men on the panel in responding to a question about abortion, as well. The Supreme Court may soon overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing each state to make its own laws regarding a woman's right to choose to terminate a pregnancy.
The male Republicans were anti-abortion, while Pfaff said, "Abortion is such a very, very personal decision between a woman and her doctor."
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
