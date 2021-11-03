The minimum salary for Vigo County School Corp. teachers would increase to $39,000 this year and to $40,000 next year as part of a two-year tentative collective bargaining agreement reached between the district and the Vigo County Teachers Association.
Details were explained to VCTA members Tuesday and Wednesday, and they will vote today and Friday. The School Board will conduct a special meeting at 9 a.m. next Tuesday at the administrative offices conference center in West Terre Haute; the teacher collective bargaining agreement is the only item on the agenda.
Tuesday’s meeting will be a hearing, and the board will act at its next business meeting Nov. 15.
“I am excited about what all our bargaining team has been able to accomplish this year,” said Heidi McDonald, VCTA president. “We were able to bargain a two-year contract and bring back a salary schedule.”
The new contract “provides our teachers with compensation for their hard work and dedication to our students,” she said.
Also with the new contract, “Over the next two years, our teachers will potentially be getting a total of $4,000 if the contract is accepted,” she said. Most of the increase would be to teacher base salaries, but part of it would be one-time stipends.
The association was also able to bargain for annual stipends for those who receive advanced degrees moving forward this contract year, she said.
For the first year of the contract, between the base increase and stipend, returning teachers will receive $2,000. [Beginning teachers will make $39,000]. Those at or above the top of the schedule will receive a $2,000 stipend for 2021-22.
For the second year, returning teachers will move up two full steps on the salary schedule, adding a total of $2,000 to the base salary. [$1,000 per step]. Beginning teachers will make $40,000. Those at or above the top of the schedule would receive a $500 stipend.
The salary range for 2021-22 would be $39,000 to $80,000, and for 2022-23, it would be $40,000 to $80,000.
In other provisions:
• Although insurance rates increased by 7% for the 2021-22 school year, the board’s share of health insurance would increase to maintain the same percentage of contributions for employees. For 2022-23, the VCSC will maintain the same contribution as in 2021-22.
• The contract includes a proposed early retirement buyout stipend.
It would require 40 qualifying teachers to give notice by Dec. 10 of retirement at the end of this school year. A stipend of $25,500 will be paid in to the qualifying teachers 401(a) in two installments, December and June. If less than 40 teachers give notice, the buyout will be rescinded.
• Advanced degree:
Those obtaining an advanced degree during or after 2021-22 [master’s or doctorate] will receive an annual stipend: $2,000 for a masters and $4,000 for a doctorate.
• The contract also provides a COVID leave bank through June 30, 2022; fully vaccinated teachers could apply for up to five days reimbursement or payment.
Once approved by teachers and the school board, the contract is still subject to audit by the Indiana Education Employment Relations Board.
McDonald praised the efforts of the VCTA bargaining team and school district.
“So many teachers had wanted a salary schedule back,” she said. Through that schedule, “You can really see the increases we can gain for our teachers.” Teachers are saying, “I can see where I’m going to be.”
Kim Fidler, an Indiana State Teachers Association representative who works with VCTA, said, “I feel great that we were able to get back to a salary schedule,” which enables teachers to see how their salary can improve in future years.
In the future, “We’ll try to bargain more steps and reward teachers for the work that they are doing,” Fidler said.
