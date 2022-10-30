Candidates hoping to represent the area’s citizens in the Indiana Statehouse come 2023 shared their thoughts on a number of hot-button issues facing Hoosiers.
Those issues include how to handle the state’s $6 billion surplus, a scrapped educational bill that fought the culture wars in the legislature and one of the most controversial decisions the state made in 2022, the currently paused Senate Bill 1, which bans abortion.
House District 42
Alan Morrison (R) vs. Mark Spelbring (D) -- Morrison has been serving since 2012. He’s the vice chairman of the Elections and Apportionment Committee and is also on the House Natural Resources Committee and the Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee.
Spelbring previously ran for the post in 2012 and 2014, and is running again because he says Morrison has seemingly avoided interactions with the public.
Morrison’s campaign did not respond to an interview request.
Spelbring said he decided to run again for two reasons.
“Number one, [Morrison] has not been very good at showing up for things such as the Crackerbarrel sessions in the county,” he said. “He was not being accessible and listening to things people had to say. and the [Republican] supermajority that we have in the legislature now, that tends to let them do things that are extreme. He pushes some extreme positions that I don’t think fit well with the people of this area.”
Spelbring has ideas on what to do with the state’s $6 billion surplus.
“One of the things they could have done due to the high inflation is they could have suspended the sales tax on gasoline,” he said. “The gas tax itself goes to roads, some of the sales tax goes into the fund that has the surplus. Eliminating the sales tax could’ve saved people about a quarter a gallon.”
Healthcare is another area in dire straits in Indiana.
“If you look at some of the figures of how Indiana fares among other states, there are several areas where we don’t fare very well — mental health is an example, though overall health is not that good, either,” Spelbring said. “The pandemic is probably going to be impacting us for quite some time, and that is a good thing to be addressed.”
He added, “Public education has been what I consider the number one priority.”
Spelbring said that making education a priority doesn’t mean dictating how things are taught, as the controversial but overturned House Bill 1134 sought to do.
“Respecting teachers is something we need to do,” he said. “The legislature doesn’t need to dictate what you’re going to do in a classroom — ‘Can you teach history this way? Do you have to teach it that way?’ That’s what we have local school boards for. The legislature has gotten into these culture wars and try to micromanage on the local level and they should be leaving that to the local people.”
Abortion has remained one of the hottest subjects in the state since the Supreme Court decision led the way for Senate Bill 1’s ban, though that decision has been paused with the Indiana State Supreme Court considers its Constitutionality.
“The best thing we could do is what they did in Kansas, which is they asked people,” Spelbring said. In this year’s primary, Kansans overwhelmingly voted to keep abortion legal.
“If you look at the numbers, Indiana and Kansas are pretty close,” Spelbring said. I think a lot of people were surprised that Kansas had an 18-point margin in supporting keeping access to abortion services in the Constitution in Kansas. I think the legislature acted too swiftly and restrictively here. I’d love to see them do something like what Kansas did. They went too far.”
District 43
Andrew McNeil (R) v Tonya Pfaff (D) -- Pfaff has served since 2018. She’s on the Education Committee, the Elections and Apportionment Committee and the Ways and Means Committee.
McNeil previously ran for the U.S House of Representatives in the 8th Congressional District in 2014, but was defeated by Larry Bucshon in the primary.
McNeil believes the state’s $6 billion surplus should be returned to taxpayers via a permanent tax cut.
Pfaff is sympathetic to that notion. “The inherent problem is that if we have that much money, we’re taxing our citizens way too much,” she said. “Going forward, I’d give some of it back. I would not spend it all, because you have to have money in surplus.”
She also believes the legislature should invest more in education, economic development, especially affordable housing. “Mental health also needs attention,” Pfaff added.
The candidates’ takes on HB 1134 were not entirely dissimilar.
“I would not have voted for 1134,” McNeil said. “It was a poorly written bill. The frontlines of education should be the local school board.”
That said, he noted, “Over half the budget goes to education, so the state does play a significant role in steering it.”
Pfaff said 1134 was unnecessary.
“We have a curriculum — as a math teacher, I know what I’m supposed to teach; history teachers know what they’re supposed to teach,” she said. “It’s very laid out. It’s produced by professionals, not by parents. I wouldn’t expect a parent to come in and know how to teach pre-calculus. Our curriculum is very well vetted, intelligent.”
Pfaff assailed State Senator Scott Baldwin, who declared on the legislative floor, “We need to be impartial” when discussing Nazism.
“I don’t know of any teacher who can be neutral on something as horrific as World War II,” Pfaff said. “I like us to be treated as professionals. Saying that, I absolutely believe that parents have the right to question and contact teachers [over what they say].”
The two, however, are poles apart when it comes to abortion.
“Abortion is a very complicated and personal issue” that was not thoughtfully considered in a brief floor debate, Pfaff said. “We rushed something through and now it goes to the courts and it costs people a lot of money. That legislation was rushed and needs to be looked at again.
‘It’s a woman’s health care choice between her, her partner and her doctor. Period,” Pfaff said.
McNeil responded, “It’s no secret that I’m pro-life. I will always defend the unborn child.”
District 45
Cody Alsman (I) v Bruce Borders -- Borders has served District 45 since 2014 after previously holding the same post from 2004-2012 and has also served as Mayor of Jasonville. He is on the Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development Committee, the Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee and the House Local Government Committee.
This is Alsman’s first campaign. When he announced his candidacy as an Independent on his campaign’s Facebook page in June, he said he did not have a platform.
“I don’t want to make promises I can’t keep,” Alsman said of his agenda-free campaign. He will only pursue his constituents’ wishes. “It’s a working person’s district,” he said, noting that he had been a union worker for 38 years.
Alsman said he would only run as an independent and not rely on party money. Nor is he taking contributions from voters — instead, he’s funding his campaign by driving a dump truck part time.
“I’d rather lose as an independent than win with a party,” he said.
Alsman said he is conservative with money, so he is disinclined to touch the state’s $6 billion surplus.
“Save it for a rainy day,” he said. “Don’t invest it and come up with programs to suck it dry.”
He does, however, believe school-bus drivers are woefully underpaid.
“There’s no greater cargo you can transport,” he said, “not gold, not silver.”
Borders, on the other hand, said he advocated “returning it to the taxpayer — they’re the reason we have it in the first place.”
Borders also flatly declared, “I don’t trust government to spend money wisely.” Asked if mental health deserved more funding, he said, “I get so frustrated when people want to throw money at a problem — we should disassemble the problem and say, ‘Can we put the money we are spending to more efficient use?’”
Borders also said that he voted for HB 1134, hypothesizing that it failed in the State Senate because “it was a simple subject and they put a lot of language in it. I can see what teachers would be concerned, but for the most part, it was codifying much of what was already being done.”
Borders said he was not surprised that lawsuits were filed against the state’s abortion bill.
“I told everybody there will be lawsuits,” he said. “Whenever there’s a bill with a moral or social base to it, you can expect lawsuits.” He added, “Without a doubt, I was proud to support it.”
Alsman suggested that abortion rights are prone to abuse. “They say, ‘My body, my choice,’ but you got another body in there,” he said.
House District 46
Kurtis Cummings (D) v Bob Heaton (R) -- Heaton has represented the 46th District since 2010. He’s on the Ways and Means Committee and the Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee.
This is Cummings first campaign except, he noted, for his run for student council in high school. (He lost.)
His website reads, “I am not a politician. I am your neighbor.” Cummings is running because he said Heaton has seemingly avoided interactions with the public.
Heaton’s campaign did not respond to an interview request.
Cummings served as a first responder for a dozen years, working on an ambulance. “Public Service has always been in my blood,” he said.
He and his wife sold their home in northern Monroe County to keep their business, Switchyard Brewing Company, afloat. When he moved to Ellettsville and went to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to change the address on his drivers license, he read that Heaton had run unopposed in the two previous campaigns.
“That’s the moment I decided to take action,” Cummings said.
Of the state’s $6 billion surplus, Cummings posited, “If we have a surplus, that means we’ve been overtaxing and not reinvesting money back into communities. This is a very critical decision this November because of that $6 billion surplus. Educators, firefighters medics all need a second job to pay the bills, and nurses are short-staffed. Mental health is a huge issue in Indiana.
“We need to invest money in our people,” he concluded.
Addressing the culture wars, he said, “It’s my belief that as a state representative, it is your job to represent your district. Period. If your district is talking to you about issues, your job is to represent those people and bring it to the state legislature.”
While campaigning, he added, voters have expressed concern about the economy and education, but very little concerning the culture wars. “Not once have I heard about gay marriage.”
There is one exception: “Abortion is the hot topic of the year,” Cummings said. “We have to have separation of church and state. I am a Christian myself, but I truly believe that it is incredibly important that we’re protecting everyone’s individual ways of life. and who am I to regulate someone else’s way of life if they practice a religion separate from mine?”
He added that it’s a difficult issue for him because his daughter was adopted — her birth mother could’ve opted for an abortion, but she didn’t and now he has a daughter he loves.
Heaton did not respond to requests for an interview for this article.
Senate District 38
Jon Ford (R) unopposed -- Jon Ford has served since 2014.
Ford said he didn’t consider the state’s surplus to be $6 billion, because it contained “reserve funds we’ll never touch.” However, he said things he would focus on are mental health, strengthening Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) payments and bolstering the state’s foster care program.
He also said that he was not a fan of the education bill, 1134. “It contained issues that should be decided at the local level,” he said. “Local school boards should decide the curriculum. I’m not a big fan of mandates for public education.”
Ford admitted he was not surprised that Senate Bill 1 has been paused and is being considered by the Indiana Supreme Court. “I think the assumption was that there would be a lawsuit over that legislation,” he said.
Though he is staunchly against abortion, he voted against the measure.
“A lot of the language supporting adoption and child care was stripped away from the bill,” he said.
