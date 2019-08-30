Lionheart Capital, owners of the Honey Creek Mall, has started an online contest to rename the Honey Creek Mall.
In a release Friday, the company stated the contest - "Renaming Honey Creek" - was implemented "with the goal of creating history and ensuring that this property is here for future generations to enjoy and experience."
Entrants may submit a logo design, new name for Honey Creek Mall, or both at renaminghoneycreek.com. Full contest guidelines are also available on the website.
The prize for the winner(s) will be a $500 gift card to shop store locations within the mall.
A telephone message has been left with the company's director of marketing and events seeking further comment.
The 676,322 square-foot enclosed mall was constructed in 1968. Anchor tenants now are JC Penney and Vendors Village. The mall has other national tenants including Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle Outfitters, Bath & Body Works, ULTA Beauty, Hollister, Lenscrafters, and Journeys.
In April, CBL Properties sold Honey Creek Mall for $14.6 million to Out of the Box Ventures, a subsidiary of Miami-based Lionheart Capital. CBL continues to provide third party leasing and management services for Honey Creek Mall.
The mall is located at the crossroads of Interstate 70 and U.S. 41. on Terre Haute's south side.
