Ouabache Land Conservancy will hold an evening of art for nature lovers. Participants will learn about Parke County’s Intimate Landscapes art exhibit from a research scientist and author.
Jim Nardi, who grew up in Parke County, will share his inspiration for illustrating and writing his children’s book, “In Mouse’s Backyard” during the free event at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Covered Bridge Art Gallery in the upstairs meeting room.
Nardi will share his experiences with nature, on what is now Atherton Island Natural Area and why protecting these wild places is so important. The story will be told with the help of its tiny native inhabitants as showcased “In Mouse’s Backyard.”
This event is a fundraiser to help Ouabache Land Conservancy, a 501(c)3 non-profit land trust serving west-central Indiana, provide public access to Atherton Island Natural Area. Conservancy memberships, color and black and white prints and books will be available for purchase. Nardi will be available to sign prints and books afterward.
This is a family-friendly program and no reservations are required. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, visit: www.ouabachelandconservancy.org, follow OLC on Facebook, or email ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com
