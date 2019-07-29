Suspended high above the floor, walking on ropes and sliding along wires, 15 children enjoyed the start of the season’s final Ropes and Recreation Camp at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum.
“It’s getting me over my fear of heights,” 8-year-old Jacob Hein said Monday morning after getting out of his harness.
Jorja Black, also 8, said the zipline is what she enjoys most.
“It gives me confidence,” she said of the balance and strength she must have to navigate the course.
Camp manager Hallie Duvall said fear is one of the topics discussed during the camp activities.
“We talk about overcoming fear and talk about how fear affects our bodies,” she explained.
The campers also learn about the way their bodies move, why it’s important to stay healthy and strong and why balance and center of gravity are both important aspects of physical fitness.
“We talk about gravity and force, science, technology, engineering and math,” Duvall said. “Hopefully, later in the week we can incorporate terms of energy, friction and force when they talk about the ropes course. We want them to talk about the science involved.”
The Ropes Challenge Course, as it is officially called, has two levels. The most popular is the top level with the zip line. Parts of the course also have no hand rails, causing campers to figure out how to balance as they step along the suspended course.
All of the kids and the staff on the course wear safety harnesses.
“I love doing the movements and going on the lower level of the ropes course,” Hein said. “I like this museum. It’s one of my favorites out of all the many we go to.”
Duvall said the ropes challenge is a hit with the campers. They get into the challenge on their first day — after going over some safety rules — and they also get to play in the rest of the museum, have snacks and get a camp T-shirt.
