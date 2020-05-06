Concert venue near riverfront moves forward

An outdoor entertainment venue at the former International Paper property off Prairieton Road continues to move forward.

The Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday granted a special use permit for The Mill Event Center and Amphitheater and a variance to allow non-hard surface, off-street parking.

Jeff Lind, attorney for venue owners Lukebo Inc., said the company on May 5 entered into a revised lease with the Vigo County Board of Commissioners to have access to the majority of about 60 areas of the former IP site at 2401 Prairieton Ave.

An existing building on the property is excluded in the lease, as are 50 feet along the east and 50 feet along the south side of the property, Lind said.

The 50-foot stretches are along Prairieton Road and then along the south side of the property heading back to the west for access to a river trail, Lind told the board, which held a meeting on YouTube because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county may use some of that area for parking for a trail, Lind said.

An existing building had been considered for an event building, but is too dilapidated to repair. Instead, a new main stage is proposed for the northwest corner of the property, with the stage facing the Wabash River, Lind said.

"The stage now faces the [Wabash] river, with the advantage that the sound will be projected over the river and the Wabashiki [Fish & Wildlife] area. The additional advantage is most events will be late afternoon and evening and the sun would not be setting behind the stage," Lind said.

The new lease, at $1 a year, requires improvements such as beautification and fencing along the property and permanent restrooms.

If those measures are met, then nine, five-year options, for a total of 45 years, on the property will automatically renew unless the county notifies the company in writing at least 30 days prior to an expiring term that it will not renew.

Tim Drake -- along with his wife, brother-in-law Jason Lane and two other investors -- formed Lukebo in 2018. He told the board the company expects site work to take about five months, then he plans two shows a month, with 12 large shows a year, "maybe with smaller ones in between."

Drake said there will be ongoing maintenance on grass, and some grass areas maybe replaced with gravel or materials that can handle water.

Before ground work begins, Drake will seek a state liquor license for the outdoor event center.

The board approved a plan for up to 3,029 parking spaces. The company's proposal stated it anticipates 2.3 persons per vehicle, which means the event center could accommodate about 6,960 people when fully established.

Board member Jason Saavedra said he is "excited about this project. We definitely need more entertainment and positive things along the [Wabash] river." Saavedra did question Drake on potential concerns regarding noise from neighbors.

Drake said sound technology "has come a long ways" and sound firms have been working in densely populated areas. Ryan Wickens, with the Vigo County Area Planning Department, noted no remonstrances had been filed. Saavedra said he was aware of a previous poll taken by a Terre Haute City Council member that noted no opposition to the concept of an outdoor event center.

Barbecue restaurant

In other business, the board granted Bobby-Ques LLC a time extension of no more than 24 months to complete a hard surface parking area and driveway for 13 off-street parking spaces for its new business planned at 2160 Lafayette Ave.

Bobby-Ques is owned by Robert and Nichole Flak, who prepare and serve hickory smoked meats, homemade sides and BBQ sauce. The couple's business venture began as a food truck and catering business and the couple is now seeking to develop a business building at the Lafayette Avenue site.

The property has two parcels that comprise about 35,762 square feet.

Board member John Collett voiced concern about the use of gravel in city limits that could cause dust concerns for neighbors.

The board requested the business use water to spray down areas to adjacent land until a hard-surface parking lot is completed. Nichole Flak told the board the business plans to install concrete areas for approaches to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act prior to making a full hard-surface parking lot.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.