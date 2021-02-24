Concert honors 3 trailblazing ISU Black alumnae

A Hamilton-style concert and theatrical performance at Indiana State University honored three trailblazing Black alumnae, organizers say.
Titled, “Will You Remember My Name,” it paid tribute to the late Willa Brown Chappell, aviator and civil rights leader; Cynthia Shepard Perry, ambassador and U.S. diplomat; and the late Z. Mae Jimison, the first Black woman to serve as a Marion County Superior Court judge.
The project was a collaborative effort of historian Crystal Mikell Reynolds and Roby George, ISU associate professor of music who conducts the University Wind Orchestra.
Researched and documented by Reynolds, the stories of the three women were told through narration, music and dance with the assistance of four current ISU students.
“I chose these three women for their significant, yet often unrecognized, even forgotten contributions to the United States and even the world,” Reynolds said. “Against various odds, roadblocks, and stereotypes, they were able to accomplish great things. All three were able to contribute to the betterment of humankind.”
The program, part of ISU’s Black History Month celebration, was presented by the ISU School of Music Wind Orchestra.
George had heard Reynolds speak about the three alumnae and suggested their lives should be put to music. “We were both on the same page. I knew that we could reach a younger and wider audience if we presented the history in a nontraditional manner,” Reynolds said.
George said it was “it was cool to learn about the history … and to realize they went on to become very influential and successful in their own personal and professional lives after leaving ISU.”
In addition to limited in-person seating at Tilson Auditorium because of COVID-19, the program was livestreamed and able to reach a wider audience.
President Deborah Curtis delivered the opening remarks and led the crowd in acknowledging Perry, 93, who now lives in Texas. George presented Reynolds with a plaque in recognition of her work on the history of Black and other students at Indiana State.
Destiny Benson, ISU senior who performed in the program, said she was “very blessed to re-enact these three women … I did not know who they were at first. It’s always good to learn about someone who is so important to the school I go to.”
Chappell, Perry and Jimison should be recognized and honored for their accomplishments, she said, and through the concert, Benson hopes she raised awareness about them.
Distinguished alumnae
• Cynthia Shepard Perry, 1968 ISU graduate, served as ambassador to the African nations of Sierra Leone and Burundi and as executive director of the African Development Bank in Tunisia. She was born in Vigo County.
According to Reynolds, “Shepard Perry overcame a segregated system and preconceived stereotypes of what a woman’s role was, especially a Black woman’s role ... She was able to change the lives for the better of people on an international level.”
• Brown Chappell, 1927 ISU graduate, was the first Black woman to earn a pilot’s license and commercial pilot’s license on U.S. soil. She also was the first Black woman to run for the U.S. Congress.
According to Reynolds, Chappell “was able to overcome a segregated caste system in the U.S and learn how to fly planes, becoming the first Black women to earn a pilot’s license in the United States and then go on to train the Tuskegee Airman who went on to help win the Second World War.”
• Jimison was the first Black woman to serve as a Marion County Superior Court judge. In 1988, Jimison was appointed a Superior Court judge by Republican Gov. Robert D. Orr, and she served from 1988 to 1990. She was later elected to the Marion Superior Court bench and served from 1996 to 2002.
In addition, Jimison “was instrumental in the realization of the [ISU] African American Cultural Center,” which celebrates 50 years in 2022, Reynolds said. Jimison received her ISU undergraduate degree in 1973 and a graduate degree in 1976.
Pamela Ross, Shepard Perry’s granddaughter, was able to watch a portion of the performance honoring her grandmother.
“It’s really an amazing story,” Ross said. Despite the obstacles Perry faced, she pursued an education and had a “humongous dream,” realized when U.S. presidents asked her to serve as an ambassador to Africa.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com
