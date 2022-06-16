Competition tight in first Pitch Black event

Tawana Hemphill emerged triumphant at Launch Terre Haute's first Pitch Black event, in which aspiring Black entrepreneurs pitched business ideas to a panel of judges.
Hemphill pitched Kiss of the South Cafe, which would offer her mother's recipes for North Carolina-style Southern cuisine.
As part of her pitch, Hemphill gave the judges sweet tea and a sample of what would be one of her signature entrees — a collard green sandwich.
Hemphill explained her philosophy behind bringing the sandwiches: "They can sample the food — if you taste it, you know what you're investing in. It's hard to invest in something if you don't know what you're investing in."
Otherwise, Hemphill described her preparation thusly: "I studied. I prayed. I gave it to God. That's how I prepared for it."
Hemphill's prize package included $2,000 cash, a Google Business Profile from Whit & Will Marketing, a website and logo design from Boco Collective Marketing, $1,000 in promotional products from Tabco, a two-hour consultation with Kemper CPA, a three-month membership to Launch Terre Haute and a one-hour consultation with Camille Wallace, owner of the Global Perspective Culture Co.
Wallace was one of the event's judges, along with Tomi Rose of Aston Rose Sports and Entertainment Real Estate, Matt Bilyeu of Culver’s and Haute Hospitality LLC; and Dallas Wilson of Whitt and Will Marketing. It was a sign of how competitive the pitches were that the judges took more than a half-hour to decide on a winner.
LT Thompson, the Black Business Alliance Coordinator for the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, hosted the event.
"The idea is to shine a light on Black entrepreneurs and black-owned small businesses that are considering launching something that is new about their business," Thompson said. "With that pitch, they get an opportunity to hone their business plan."
It was Terre Haute's version of "Shark Tank," only "In this scenario, we're judging the pitchers on their pitch, their business plan and their presentation in general," Thompson said. "We want it to be an actual business that would be launching soon and hopefully be here for a long time."
Participants included Lexy Walker, who pitched Stay 'n' Play, an indoor playground for kids.
"We don't have a whole lot for little kids to do in the area, so I want to provide them something that allows them to rip and run and play and parents can relax and chill while the kids are doing their thing," she said.
Kimberly McMurray pitched the Encore Dinner Theatre. "I would like to bring a professional dinner theater that brings an upscale quality — not an upscale cost — an ambiance that we just don't have here in Terre Haute," she said. "We want a place that you can get good, diverse food and shows that are not in regular circulation." She said Encore would offer entertainment five nights a week and noted that the nearest thing resembling a competitor was 84 miles away.
McMurray vowed to the judges, "It's coming whether I win this competition or not."
Theodore Brewer, who works at Hamilton Center and Classic Man Clothing, pitched a barber shop, Classic Man Cuts, that would be located inside the clothing store. Roderick Smith pitched Black Gold LLC, which would provide affordable housing for the working poor.
Shay Styles and Skip Bell pitched Styles 4 Life, a holistic wellness company that currently is selling herbal tea and offering seminars online. They were given a $500 investment in their business.
