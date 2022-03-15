Company may reopen former Pyrolyx plant in Terre Haute

Bolder Industries Inc. is in the process of obtaining an air quality permit as part of a process to reopen the former Pyrolyx USA Indiana LLC plant at 4150 Steelton Ave., possibly in the first quarter of 2023.
Pyrolyx ceased operations in March 2020 after filing for bankruptcy.
In December, Bolder Industries Inc. announced it purchased Pyrolyx’s 66,000-square foot facility. Vigo County records show the company purchased the property in late November under THP1 LLC for $9 million and transferred the property to Bolder Industries Terre Haute LLC.
Founded in 2011, Bolder Industries developed and scaled a proprietary system that recovers 98% of scrap tires by extracting high-quality petroleum-based ingredients and steel. Its flagship product BolderBlack is a less expensive, more sustainable alternative to virgin carbon black, according to the company. The system uses 85% less water and emits 85% fewer greenhouse gasses than traditional methods, according to the company’s website.
The company is now in a 30-day public comment period for renewal of a federally enforceable state operating permit through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management Office of Air Quality. A copy of the public notice can be found at www.in.gov/idem/public-notices. The public comment period ends April 8.
A copy of the company’s permit application is available at the Vigo County Public Library, with preliminary findings also available online at www.in.gov/ai/appfiles/idem-caats.
Jessica Hogan, vice president of communications for Bolder Industries, declined immediate comment but said the company plans to make more announcements in the next few months on its future plans.
In December, Bolder announced plans to invest about $40 million in the first phase of a project to retrofit the facility with the company’s proprietary equipment, with the initial phase to be completed in early 2023.
The Terre Haute plant is to increase Bolder’s charter products’ — BolderBlack and BolderOilTM — production level nearly three times its current production level, according to the company.
Bolder retrofitted a facility in Maryville, Missouri, in 2014, with 24/7 production of commercial operations starting in February 2019.
The company stated its partnership with Liberty Tire Recycling will provide a supply stock of tires for its Terre Haute plant.
To learn more about Bolder, visit www.bolderindustries.com.
