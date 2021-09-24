Community Update: WVHC advances healthcare in the communit

Wabash Valley Health Center’s investment and commitment to advance healthcare in the community was highlighted by a major renovation and expansion project, and other advances that show the health center’s mission to provide access to quality and affordable healthcare is clearly alive and well.
The $4.1 million renovation and expansion project has transformed the entire campus and elevated the health center’s ability to create greater access for those needing care.
The project involved a 3,700 square foot expansion along with major interior and exterior enhancements. Substantial site work occurred to re-locate the main entrance and patient parking to the north side of the clinic; made possible by the Terre Haute City Council’s approval of permanently vacating the alley immediately north of the facility. The relocated entrance and parking increased accessible parking as well as overall safety.
Some of the additional improvements include:
• Enhanced accessibility into and out of the facility.
• Expanded waiting room capacity.
• Improved patient privacy.
• Addition of 10 medical exam rooms to a total of 20.
• Addition of a denture lab.
• Added a fire sprinkler system throughout the entire building.
• Replacement of all HVAC units.
New documentary
The health center recently unveiled a documentary titled “A Dream Comes to Life: Revealing the Journey From Saint Ann Clinic to Wabash Valley Health Center.” The documentary can be viewed at wvhc.org/dream.
The expansion project has afforded the space to provide onsite laboratory services for patients of the health center. This significant advancement was made possible through a partnership with Quest Diagnostics. A full-time phlebotomist is now located onsite at Wabash Valley Health Center.
An unexpected advancement resulting from the renovation and expansion project was the capacity to become one of the first COVID-19 vaccination sites within the community.
The health center has completed over 5,000 vaccinations thus far and continues to encourage all eligible persons that are not yet vaccinated to schedule their appointment immediately.
The addition of a pediatrician to the health center’s team has allowed it to advance its overall array of services. Pediatric services are available for a wide range of acute and chronic health conditions.
Another advancement within the health center was the implementation of telehealth. The addition of this technology was vital to continuing the delivery of necessary services and has been utilized by our primary medical care and behavioral health providers.
Continuing its efforts to advance, the convenience of self-scheduling is now available for certain types of medical appointments. This new feature can be accessed on the health center’s website at www.wvhc.org.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Wabash Valley Health Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.