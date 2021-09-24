Community Update: Valley Professionals provides care for the under-served

For 13 years, Valley Professionals Community Health Center has cared for patients in rural and under-served areas of west central Indiana, identifying the growing health care needs of local communities and serving as their medical home.
In the past year, the organization has provided quality care to 21,572 patients.
As a federally qualified health center, Valley Professionals recognizes the need for individuals to have appropriate access and availability to health care and related services, as the center’s mission is dedicated to providing health care for all individuals and families.
Established in 2008, Valley Professionals opened its first health center in Clinton followed by clinics in Cayuga, Bloomingdale, Crawfordsville, Rockville, two locations in Terre Haute, as well as a mobile school-based health center that travels to local school corporations.
A third Terre Haute location will open in West Terre Haute in the spring of 2022, offering primary medical care and pharmacy services, further meeting the community’s under-served health care needs.
The past year has continued to be a challenging time. There are many barriers and obstacles faced in the health care field, while ensuring those in need are receiving accessible and timely care.
Despite those challenges, Valley Professionals has continued to advance in many ways.
In September 2020, the Valley Professionals – Clinton health center unveiled its expansion project, growing the clinic from 9,000 square feet and 19 exam rooms to a booming 24,870 square foot clinic with 35 exam rooms, a group treatment room, behavioral health treatment rooms, and administrative offices. In the past year, this expansion has enhanced the community’s access to exceptional rural health care.
Valley Professionals has also expanded its footprint within Vigo County by opening a new clinic in southern Terre Haute, located at 4757 S. 7th Street. This transition was completed through a collaboration with Dr. Alexander Ton, a longtime physician in the Wabash Valley, as well as Family Nurse Practitioner Amy Joy. Patients will continue to receive the same great care at the south Terre Haute clinic, while also having access to many additional services and resources.
The health center’s operations have advanced by adapting to meet the evolving desire of virtual communication and connection. Patients are eligible to engage in telehealth services, meeting with their medical or behavioral provider through a digital platform.
Valley Professionals also stays engaged with patients and the community by focusing on health education through hosting virtual panels on medical topics, live diabetes education classes, as well as videos and blog posts with health center providers that provide informative and educational content shared through social media.
Valley Professionals’ growth will continue advancing into the coming year, as a new health center location will be unveiled in West Terre Haute, offering both clinic services and pharmacy. A groundbreaking is slated for September 2021 to begin construction of the facility at the corner of National Avenue and South 6th Street.
The nearly 5,000 square foot building will feature seven exam rooms, two behavioral health treatment rooms, a laboratory, and pharmacy with a drive-thru, while offering primary care, behavioral health and patient support services.
Various fundraising campaigns have helped support the development of the new clinic, including community events, grants and donors. To date, $254,00 has been raised through local donations and foundations to support the project.
Valley Professionals believes the investment in West Terre Haute will strengthen the community’s development, longevity, and health outcomes of its residents through increased access to health care services.
Valley Professionals Community Health Center is dedicated to serving those in need and will continue to advance the delivery of health care as we build healthy communities throughout the Wabash Valley and beyond.
To learn more about Valley Professionals, their services, and locations, visit www.valleyprohealth.org.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star Valley by Professionals Community Health Center.
