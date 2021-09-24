Community Update: Union Health expands its offerings

Several new and expanded health care services have become available at Union Hospital and other Union Medical Group facilities during the past year.
They include:
The Milk Bank
On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Union Hospital celebrated becoming a Milk Depot/Donor Milk Express site for The Milk Bank.
The Milk Bank is a nonprofit organization that promotes community health by expanding the safe use of human milk for all babies, especially premature and ill infants. Union Hospital will act as a donation site to accept milk from lactating women with infants who are less than two years old. Union Hospital will ensure the safe handling, storage and transport of donated human milk.
“Partnering with The Milk Bank to become a Depot and Express site is a wonderful way for us to continue serving the families in our community, Kristen Moore, Director of Maternal Child Services, said. “We are proud to increase access to safe human donor milk here in Vigo County. The availability and use of donated breastmilk can lead to thriving babies and healthier outcomes into childhood and adolescence.”
To learn more about becoming a breastmilk donor, call The Milk Bank at 317-536-1670 or toll-free at 877-829-7470. For more information about Women’s Health Services at Union Health, visit myunionhealth.org
Saturday Sports Injury Clinic
One team provides care for athletes from 13 Wabash Valley high schools and that’s the team from the Union Health Center for Sports Medicine.
This fall, the Saturday Sports Injury Clinic is available every Saturdays through Oct. 23 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Bone and Joint Center at 1725 N. Fifth St., located on the Union Health campus. Appointments not required. Staffing includes Union sports medicine physicians Andy McDonald and Eric Pickrell.
Pain Clinic
Union Hospital Clinton has announced a new outreach initiative in partnership with the Union Health Pain Clinic in Terre Haute. It offers evaluations to help patients manage their pain.
Chantelle Allen, nurse practitioner, specializes in interventional pain management, opioid use disorder and chronic pain therapy. She is available to work with each patient to develop a customized treatment plan to effectively manage their diagnosis.
“Patient care is at the center of everything we do at Union Health,” Stephanie Laws, Administrator and Vice President of Union Hospital Clinton, said. The expansion of the Pain Management Center at Union Hospital Clinton’s Suite 200 offers the Parke and Vermillion County communities with access to highly trained pain specialists. Our specialists will offer a wide variety of treatments that can reduce your pain and improve your quality of life. We believe that pain is real and deserves compassionate attention.”
Pain Management joins Cardiology, Nephrology, General Surgery, Pulmonology and Orthopedic Services in Suite 200. Appointments are available the first and third Monday of the month and can be made by calling the Union Health Pain Clinic at 812-231-4676.
Post-COVID Active Recovery Therapy
Patients who have recovered from active COVID-19 infection oftentimes continue to experience a multitude of lingering symptoms including fatigue, shortness of breath, joint pain, muscle pain, decreased muscle strength and balance issues. Professional aid may be needed to help patients rebuild their life back to what it once was.
Whether the patient was hospitalized or recovered at-home, prolonged inactivity can result in a number of aftereffects. In just one week, there can be a 10 to 20% loss of strength, making everyday tasks more challenging and putting you at higher risk of injury. That’s when cohesion of care becomes critical to continued patient recovery.
After a comprehensive evaluation, a Union Health therapist will create an individualized plan of care with patient-centered goals. Typical sessions are 40 to 60 minutes, two to three times each week, until goals are met.To learn more about Union Health’s Post-COVID Active Recovery Program, or to refer your patient, contact our nearest Outpatient Clinic.
Ambient Experience
Medical tests can make patients stressed, but at Union Health we believe in providing healthcare from the patients’ point of view.
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a diagnostic imaging procedure that uses a combination of a powerful magnet, radio waves and computer technology to produce detailed images of structures and organs within the body. It’s a painless procedure that has a time variation between 15 to 90 minutes, based on the size of the area being scanned and the number of images being taken.
During a scan, patients can expect the equipment to make a variety of different sounds, including muffled thumping and banging. Union Health is now offering MRI exams with an Ambient Experience.
In general, MRI exams are very sensitive to patient motion. Any motion can distort the exam, making it difficult to acquire high-quality images. The Ambient Experience was designed to help patients relax and hold still during a head-first MRI examination.
If scheduling an MRI, ask how the Ambient Experience can provide a calm and comfortable patient experience.
Cork Medical Center Walk-Ins
When it’s not an emergency, but you need to be seen quickly, Cork Medical Center is available.
The center, in Marshall, Illinois, is now accepting walk-ins for minor injuries and illnesses for established patients. Monday through Friday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., patients with acute conditions no longer need an appointment. Cork Medical Center is located at 408 N. 2nd St. in Marshall, Illinois. For questions or concerns, call 217-826-2361.
Rockville Family Medicine
Union Health’s Rockville Family Medicine continues to grow with the addition of two nurse practitioners. Dale Voges and Amy McCalister recently joined the downtown Rockville clinic and work alongside Dr. Janis Ingebrigtsen.
Voges and McCalister are providing compassionate and comprehensive care to patients with acute and chronic conditions, including physical examinations, immunizations, minor surgical procedures, mental health counseling, preventative care and well-child visits.
Rockville Family Medicine is located at 111 W. High Street on the downtown square. To schedule an appointment, call 765-569-2057. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Heart Scans at Union-Clinton
Caring for your heart has never been easier with Union Hospital Clinton’s heart scan. This simple, non-invasive test detects early warning signs of heart disease — which can be treated, and even reversed, if caught soon enough.
“It is a very simple test that takes less than 15 minutes to complete. Results are known instantly so patients can follow up with their physician to see what the next steps are,” said Stephanie Laws, administrator for Union Hospital Clinton.
Heart scans are generally recommended for men over 40 and women over 45 who have a family history of heart disease, but do not experience symptoms. Additional risk factors include smoking, diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.
The cost for a heart scan is $49. Due to the state grant at select critical care hospitals, no insurance is needed. Exams must be paid with cash or your health savings account prior to testing.
For more information about heart scans at Union Hospital Clinton, call 765-832-1317. You can also visit myunionhealth.org/heartscan.
UroLift
With age, comes its own set of challenges. Benign Prostate Hyperplasia, or BPH, is a condition in which the prostate enlarges as men get older. BPH is a very common condition affecting more than 40 million Americans and more than 500 million aging men worldwide. While BPH is a benign condition and unrelated to prostate cancer, it can greatly affect a man’s quality of life.
As the prostate enlarges, it presses on and blocks the urethra, causing bothersome urinary symptoms such as frequent need to urinate, weak or slow urinary stream, a sense that you cannot completely empty your bladder, difficulty or delay in starting urination, urgent feeling of needing to urinate, a urinary stream that stops and starts.
Dr. Mohammed Zaher is certified with the UroLift System, an early treatment option that can get men off BPH medications and avoid major surgery. To schedule an evaluation with Urologist Mohammed Zaher, DO, call 812-242-3130.
Union Health Volunteers
The first-ever No One Dies Alone, NODA, program was established in 2001 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Eugene, Oregon. That mission, ‘No one is born alone, so no one should die alone,’ has since spread worldwide.
NODA is a volunteer program that provides the reassuring presence of a companion to dying patients that would otherwise be alone. With the support of medical staff, compassionate companions help provide patients with a dignified death.
While the program has been in operation for 20 years on a global level, it is new for Union Health. Under the direction of the chaplain’s office, the NODA program is looking for interested, respectful members of our community, including current hospital associates and volunteers to serve as compassionate companions.
Due to the sensitive nature of the program, volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and must not have experienced a recent death of a close friend or family member within the past year. Compassionate companions must also be empathetic, compassionate and respectful of all cultures and belief systems.
To learn more about the NODA program or to become a volunteer, contact the chaplain’s office at 812-238-7628 or dmoorehardin@uhhg.org.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Union Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.